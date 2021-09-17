FIFA World Rankings September 2021: Top 10 Nations

It's been a great year for international football. We've had a summer of intense international footballing action courtesy of the various continental competitions, namely Euro 2020, 2021 Copa America and the Gold Cup.

When so many high-profile tournaments take place, the consequences of their results will reflect in the FIFA World Rankings. FIFA have just announced the latest world rankings for the month of September.

Teams like Italy, England, Argentina, Brazil and Denmark have all had great summers and they have climbed higher in the rankings. England have matched their best ranking position from September 2012.

Several powerhouses like Germany, the Netherlands and Uruguay are missing from the top 10. Without further ado, let's take a look at the FIFA World Rankings for the month of September 2021.

Note: India is currently ranked #107 as per the FIFA rankings.

#10 Denmark | Points: 1658

England v Denmark - UEFA Euro 2020: Semi-final

Denmark's valiant displays at Euro 2020 have now truly earned them a place among the elite. They've moved into the top 10 with 1658 points. The Danes gained 16 points in the last month.

They've followed up their run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with three back-to-back wins. Denmark won all three of their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in September. They beat Scotland 2-0 and Faroe Island 1-0 before dispatching Israel 5-0 in the span of a week.

Denmark have a promising squad replete with hard-working and talented individuals. Players like Mikkel Damsgaard, Martin Braithwaite, Thomas Delaney and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have all been performing well.

It certainly looks like the Danes can keep their momentum going for the foreseeable future and maybe climb even higher up in the FIFA World Rankings.

. @Alhamdhulillaah Danish football fans waved the Palestinian flag during a World Cup Qualifier game between Denmark and Israel on Tuesday.



Denmark thrashed Israel 5-0. Danish football fans waved the Palestinian flag during a World Cup Qualifier game between Denmark and Israel on Tuesday.



Denmark thrashed Israel 5-0. https://t.co/kolHKO8NbC

#9 Mexico | Points: 1666

Panama v Mexico - Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Mexico made it to the finals of the Gold Cup and the Nations League but lost out to the United States in both tournament showdowns. They've bettered their points tally this month. Mexico have gained eight points since August in the FIFA World Rankings, thanks to two wins and a draw in the month of September.

Mexico played three FIFA World Cup Qualifiers this month. They registered wins against Jamaica and Costa Rica before settling for a draw against Panama. Mexico have quite a few extremely talented players in their squad.

Raul Jimenez's return will be a major boost while Hirving Lozano is another impressive player they are reliant on. El Tri will look to replicate their success in the coming months as they look to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

#8 Spain | Points: 1673

Spain v Kosovo - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Spain did make it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 but they weren't all that convincing. But at present, La Roja is pretty much a work in progress. They've come down a place and are sitting eighth in the rankings right now.

A 2-1 loss to Sweden in their first FIFA World Cup Qualifier in September has certainly hurt them. But Luis Enrique's men bounced back to cop back-to-back wins, albeit over relatively weaker opposition in Georgia and Kosovo.

Spain have a young side and they are evidently building towards a bright future. They have some incredibly talented youngsters like Pedri, Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo on their roster and it won't be long before they're back to their best.

European Qualifiers @EURO2020



#WCQ 🇸🇪 Sweden ends Spain's 66-game unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers with a 2-1 win 👏👏👏 🇸🇪 Sweden ends Spain's 66-game unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers with a 2-1 win 👏👏👏



#WCQ https://t.co/AkNmkOkPz8

