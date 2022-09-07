"Final details are being discussed" - Fabrizio Romano confirms PSG attacker is on his way out of the club

Out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi is close to finalizing a season-long loan deal to Super Lig club Galatasaray, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Icardi, who permanently joined PSG from Inter Milan in the summer of 2020 after initially arriving on a loan deal, has failed to live up to expectations in France. With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar firing well together, Icardi has fallen down the pecking order at PSG.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Mauro Icardi scored 124 goals for Inter from 2013 to 2019. If he had continued that pace, he would have scored 188 goals for Inter by now -- 21 away from Inter's 2nd all-time leading scorer Alessandro Altobelli.



During the 2021-22 season, the Argentine netted just five times in 30 matches across all competitions. Overall, he has registered 38 goals and 10 assists during his three-year stint in Paris. He has also lifted seven trophies with the club, including two Ligue 1 titles.

Taking to Twitter, Romano claimed that Icardi is set to complete his temporary move to Turkey in the coming days. He wrote:

"Mauro Icardi, prepared to complete his move to Galatasaray. Loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain set to be done, as just final details are being discussed. He's expected in Turkey to undergo medical tests."

Apart from Icardi, Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa, Colin Dagba and others have also secured loan deals away from the club.

Earlier this summer, PSG roped in promising striker Hugo Ekitike on a season-long loan deal from Reims to be a backup for Mbappe. He shot to fame with his exploits in front of goal last campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists in just 1275 minutes of Ligue 1 action.

On the other hand, the Parisians made six permanent additions to their squad during the summer transfer window. The club signed Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Renato Sanches, Carlos Soler, Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele for a combined sum of around €147 million.

PSG, who are atop the Ligue 1 standings with 16 points from six games, will next host Stade Brestois on Saturday (September 10).

Marco Verratti lavishes praise on new PSG boss Christophe Galtier

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Football Italia), PSG midfielder Marco Verratti lauded Christophe Galtier for bringing the team together in the Parisians' 2-1 win over Juventus on Tuesday (September 6). He said:

"The coach is very intelligent. This is a tough team to coach. He made it clear to everyone that there is only one objective, which is to win, play together, enjoy our football and make it a team sport."

The Ligue 1 champions are currently second behind Benfica in Group H of the continental competition with an inferior goal difference.

