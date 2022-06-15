"Finally gonna be free from this snake" "Worst signing ever" - Chelsea fans react as Fabrizio Romano provides latest transfer update

Chelsea fans have reacted positively to an update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in which he claims Romelu Lukaku is keen to leave Stamford Bridge.

Since returning to the west London club last summer, the Belgian international has endured a miserable spell, having scored just 15 times in 44 appearances across the most recent campaign.

Lukaku caused fury at the Blues when he conducted an interview with Sky Italia in December in which he slammed the club and hinted that he wanted a return to Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old striker's form took a dramatic dip following those infamous remarks, as Lukaku missed several big chances and put in several ineffective performances when given the occasional opportunity by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku has been consistently linked with a move back to Inter this summer after he helped guide the Nerazzurri to their first Scudetto in a decade in 2021.

Romano has taken to Twitter to claim the imposing centre-forward is "insisting" Chelsea let him leave the club this summer, with talks between the Blues and Inter taking place over a potential loan deal.

Fans of the two-time European champions appear as though they are ready to see the back of Lukaku, who has failed to live up to the hype since his club-record move last summer.

Here are some of the best replies to Romano's latest Twitter update:

Former Chelsea star claims Lukaku cannot live up to the physicality of the Premier League

Retired Nigerian international Mikel John Obi spent 10 years at Stamford Bridge as a player, while also playing alongside Lukaku during the Belgian's first spell in west London.

However, Obi believes that Lukaku is better suited to Italian football due to the less intense style of play, as he told Naija FM (per The Sun):

"The league is totally different. The English league is too strong, too powerful, too fast, whereas the Italian league is too slow. The English league has too much quality. The pace of English football is way too much for the Italian league. In the Italian league you can play until you're 40 years old, but in the English league you're putting in way more work."

According to The Mail, Chelsea are demaning a £20 million loan fee from Inter Milan for Lukaku, with the player reportedly willing to take a wage cut to return to the Serie A giants.

