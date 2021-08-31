Finland vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021-22

Finland host Wales in an international friendly at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a group-stage exit from the European Championship, while the visitors were knocked out in the round of 16.

After opening their European Championships campaign with a 1-0 victory over Denmark, Finland faltered as they fell to defeat in their subsequent two group outings.

The Eagle-Owls have also struggled to impress in World Cup qualifiers as they were held to draws in their two games.

They are currently fourth in Group D, one point above Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kazakhstan, who are tied on one point at the bottom of the table.

Markku Kanerva’s men have picked up just one win from their last nine games across all competitions and will be looking to end this poor run.

Meanwhile, Wales head into Wednesday’s game off the back of a round-of-16 exit at the Euros courtesy of a disappointing 4-0 loss to Denmark.

It was the second consecutive defeat for the Dragons, who were beaten 1-0 by Italy in their final group game.

Wales have managed one win from their last six games, picking up two draws and losing on three occasions.

Finland vs Wales Head-To-Head

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides. Wales have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from their previous 14 encounters. Finland have picked up four wins, while four games have ended in draws.

Finland Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Wales Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-L

Finland vs Wales Team News

Finland

Finland boss Markku Kanerva has named a 26-man squad for their upcoming games, including Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký and Norwich City's Teemu Pukki.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Wales

Wales have called up 27 players to the national team for their upcoming friendly game and 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams and George Thomas have all withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Injured: Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams, George Thomas

Suspended: None

Finland vs Wales Predicted XI

Finland Predicted XI (5-3-2): Lukas Hradecky; Jukka Raital, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Paulus Arajuuri, Jeona Toivio, Jere Uronen; Glen Kamara, Tim Sparv, Fredrik Jensen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Wales Predicted XI (4-4-2): Danny Ward; Chris Gunter, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Ben Davies; Daniel James, David Brooks, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell; Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore.

Finland vs Wales Prediction

Both sides have struggled to put together a string of impressive performances and will be looking to end their poor runs. Looking at past meetings between the sides, we expect another close contest on Wednesday.

However, Finland have struggled to find form in front of goal and we predict the visitors will capitalize on this to claim the win.

Prediction: Finland 0-2 Wales

