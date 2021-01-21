Fiorentina vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend with an important set of fixtures as Fiorentina take on Crotone at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday. Both teams have endured miserable seasons so far and need to win this game.

Crotone are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have struggled to cope with the demands of the Italian top-flight. The Pitagorici did manage an emphatic 4-1 victory against Benevento and will want to build a streak this weekend.

Fiorentina, on the other, suffered a historic 6-0 thrashing against Napoli earlier this week and have plenty of work to do to salvage their season. La Viola are in 14th place in the Serie A table at the moment and are in desperate need of a victory.

Fiorentina vs Crotone Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have a good record against Crotone and have won two out of the four games played between the two teams. Crotone have managed only one victory against Fiorentina and have a point to prove in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams in 2018 ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Fiorentina. La Viola have lost a few players in the transfer market over the past two years and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: L-W-L-D-W

Crotone form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: SD Huesca vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Fiorentina vs Crotone Team News

Fiorentina have a strong team

Fiorentina

Fiorentina have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to field their best eleven in this match. La Viola have not been impressive this month and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ahmad Benali is unavailable for this game

Crotone

Advertisement

Luca Cigarini, Salvatore Molina, Ahmad Benali, and Luca Marrone are currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this match. Arkadiusz Reca served his suspension last week and is available for this encounter.

Injured: Luca Cigarini, Salvatore Molina, Ahmad Benali, Luca Marrone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Crotone Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Igor, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic; Cristiano Biraghi, Gaetano Castrovilli, Borja Valero, Sofyan Amrabat, Martin Caceres; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

📲 | LIVE WITH AMRABAT ⚜️



Later today we will be live on all our channels with Amrabat - send in your questions for Sofyan in the comments! 😀❓ #ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/1s5RSKEzHL — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) January 21, 2021

Crotone Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alex Cordaz; Lisandro Magallan, Vladimir Golemic, Koffi Djidji; Pedro Pereira, Milos Vulic, Niccolo Zanellato, Andrea Rispoli; Junior Messias, Emmanuel Riviere, Simeon Nwankwo

Fiorentina vs Crotone Prediction

Fiorentina have a good squad this season but have been unable to tap into their potential in the Serie A. La Viola have not been at their best over the past week and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Crotone will take plenty of confidence from their performance against Benevento and will want to pull off a similar result in this fixture. Fiorentina have several stars in their ranks, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Crotone

Also Read: AC Milan vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21