Fiorentina vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023 

Fiorentina will host Ferencvaros at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign.

The home side opened their Europa Conference League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Gent last month. The Serie A outfit took the lead twice in the game via goals from Luca Ranieri but failed to hang on to their advantage on both occasions and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost the game in additional time.

Fiorentina sit second in their group with one point picked so far. They are two points above their midweek opponents at the top of the pile and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Thursday.

Ferencvaros are enjoying a brilliant run of results at the moment and will hope they can continue that streak on the continental stage this week. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Serbian outfit Cukaricki in their group opener, with three different players getting on the scoresheet for the Greens to overturn a one-goal deficit.

The visitors thrashed MTK Budapest 6-1 in their last match and will be looking to continue their strong run of form this week.

Fiorentina vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Fiorentina and Ferencvaros.

The home side have had six meetings against Hungarian opposition in European competitions. They have won five of those games and lost just once.

The visitors have had 27 competitive meetings against Italian opposition. They have won 10 of those games, drawn six times and lost the other 11.

Fiorentina have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games after recording just one in their 11 games prior.

Ferencvaros are the highest-scoring side in the Hungarian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 26.

Fiorentina vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Fiorentina are on a five-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They have won their last three home games and will be looking to extend that streak this week.

Ferencvaros are on an outstanding 10-game winning streak and have now won 14 of their last 15 matches across all competitions. They are undefeated on the road this season and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-2 Ferencvaros

Fiorentina vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Fiorentina to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in four of their last five matches)