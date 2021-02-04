Fiorentina vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan travel to Fiorentina on Friday, knowing that they are only two points behind league leaders AC Milan.
Antonio Conte's side are unbeaten in four league games, but will have to start stringing together wins if they want to overtake Milan at the top of Serie A.
Fiorentina have had an underwhelming season so far. Cesare Prandelli's side currently sit 11th in Serie A and boast the league's second-worst attack. The Viola have scored only 21 goals in their 20 league games.
Inter Milan will hope to make light work of Fiorentina as they continue to put pressure on AC Milan at the top of Serie A.
Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head
Inter Milan will go into Friday's fixture as favorites considering the head-to-head record between the two teams. The Nerazzurri have won three of the last five Serie A meetings between the two sides, with the other two fixtures ending as draws.
Fiorentina may be happy with a draw when the two sides face each other on Friday. Prandelli's side have already fallen to a 4-3 defeat against Inter earlier in the season.
Fiorentina Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D
Inter Milan Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L
Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Team News
Fiorentina
Fiorentina shot themselves in the foot against Torino last week, as Gaetano Catrovilli and Nikola Melinkovic both got sent off in the 1-1 draw.
New signings Kevin Malcuit and Aleksandr Kokorin are both in doubt, as they lack match fitness ahead of the game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Kevin Malcuit, Aleksandr Kokorin
Suspended: Gaetano Castrovilli, Nikola Milenkovic
Inter Milan
Antonio Conte's side go into Friday's fixture with one eye on the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus on Wednesday. Inter Milan will welcome back Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku to the side against Fiorentina.
Inter will hope to come away with no new injuries or suspensions going into the clash on Wednesday.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Predicted XI
Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Lucas Martinez, German Pezzella, Igor; Cristiano Biraghi, Erick Pulgar, Nordin Amrabat, Giacomo Bonaventura, Lorenzo Venuti; Dusan Vlahovic, Franck Ribery
Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Achraf Hakimi; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez
Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Prediction
Inter Milan should be too strong for a lacklustre Fiorentina side. That being said, Antonio Conte could make many changes to his side, with the Coppa Italia fixture against Juventus on Wednesday.
Fiorentina do not pose much of a threat to Inter Milan at the moment, and we expect the Nerzazzurri to emerge victorious.
Prediction: Fiorentina 0-2 Inter MilanPublished 04 Feb 2021, 13:15 IST