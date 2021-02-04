Fiorentina vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan travel to Fiorentina on Friday, knowing that they are only two points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Antonio Conte's side are unbeaten in four league games, but will have to start stringing together wins if they want to overtake Milan at the top of Serie A.

Fiorentina have had an underwhelming season so far. Cesare Prandelli's side currently sit 11th in Serie A and boast the league's second-worst attack. The Viola have scored only 21 goals in their 20 league games.

Inter Milan will hope to make light work of Fiorentina as they continue to put pressure on AC Milan at the top of Serie A.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan will go into Friday's fixture as favorites considering the head-to-head record between the two teams. The Nerazzurri have won three of the last five Serie A meetings between the two sides, with the other two fixtures ending as draws.

Fiorentina may be happy with a draw when the two sides face each other on Friday. Prandelli's side have already fallen to a 4-3 defeat against Inter earlier in the season.

Fiorentina Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D

Advertisement

Inter Milan Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Team News

Inter Milan will welcome back top scorer Romelu Lukaku

Fiorentina

Fiorentina shot themselves in the foot against Torino last week, as Gaetano Catrovilli and Nikola Melinkovic both got sent off in the 1-1 draw.

New signings Kevin Malcuit and Aleksandr Kokorin are both in doubt, as they lack match fitness ahead of the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kevin Malcuit, Aleksandr Kokorin

Suspended: Gaetano Castrovilli, Nikola Milenkovic

Inter Milan

Antonio Conte's side go into Friday's fixture with one eye on the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus on Wednesday. Inter Milan will welcome back Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku to the side against Fiorentina.

Inter will hope to come away with no new injuries or suspensions going into the clash on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Advertisement

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Lucas Martinez, German Pezzella, Igor; Cristiano Biraghi, Erick Pulgar, Nordin Amrabat, Giacomo Bonaventura, Lorenzo Venuti; Dusan Vlahovic, Franck Ribery

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Achraf Hakimi; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan should be too strong for a lacklustre Fiorentina side. That being said, Antonio Conte could make many changes to his side, with the Coppa Italia fixture against Juventus on Wednesday.

Fiorentina do not pose much of a threat to Inter Milan at the moment, and we expect the Nerzazzurri to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Fiorentina 0-2 Inter Milan