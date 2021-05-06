Fiorentina vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A features another round of high-octane matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday. Lazio have been impressive in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this game.

Fiorentina have endured a miserable campaign this year and are in 14th place in the Serie A standings at the moment. La Viola played out a 3-3 draw with Bologna in their previous game and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Lazio, on the other hand, have managed to overcome their early-season struggles and currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table. The Biancocelesti survived a scare against Genoa last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Fiorentina vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Fiorentina and have won 26 games out of a total of 43 matches played between the two sides. Fiorentina have managed only 10 victories against Lazio and need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

The previous game between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Lazio. Fiorentina gave a good account of themselves on the day and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: D-D-W-L-L

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-W-L-W-W

Also Read: Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fiorentina vs Lazio Team News

Fiorentina need to win this game

Fiorentina

Aleksandr Kokorin is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Lazio this weekend. Borja Valero is also sidelined with a knock and will likely be replaced by Erick Pulgar for this game.

Injured: Aleksandr Kokorin, Erick Pulgar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio have been excellent this year

Lazio

Francesco Acerbi served his suspension against Genoa last weekend and will be back for this game. Felipe Caicedo, Gonzalo Escalante, and Luiz Felipe are recuperating from injuries and will be unavailable against Fiorentina.

Injured: Felipe Caicedo, Gonzalo Escalante, Luiz Felipe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Lazio Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; German Pezzella, Martin Caceres, Nikola Milenkovic; Igor, Lorenzo Venuti, Erick Pulgar, Sofyan Amrabat, Giacomo Bonaventura; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Adam Marusic; Senad Lulic, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

Fiorentina vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have found their feet in the Serie A in recent weeks and have five league victories on the trot. The Biancocelesti have excellent players in their ranks and have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League this year.

Fiorentina have been well below their best this season and the likes of Franck Ribery and Giacomo Bonaventura will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend. Lazio are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-3 Lazio

Also Read: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21