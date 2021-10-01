Fiorentina vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with a set of important fixtures this weekend as Napoli take on Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Fiorentina are in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. La Viola edged Udinese to an important 1-0 victory last weekend and will want to pull off a similar result in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have emerged as legitimate title contenders this season. The Neapolitans eased past Cagliari by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Fiorentina vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Fiorentina and have won 18 out of 34 matches played between the two teams. Fiorentina have managed seven victories against Napoli and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Napoli. Fiorentina have improved in recent months and will want to present a better account of themselves this weekend.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-W-W

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Fiorentina vs Napoli Team News

Fiorentina need to win this game

Fiorentina

Lorenzo Venuti and Gaetano Castrovilli are injury concerns for La Viola and will not be able to play a part in this match. Nicolas Gonzalez served his suspension against Udinese and will be available for selection.

Injured: Lorenzo Venuti, Gaetano Castrovilli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli have an excellent squad

Napoli

Stanislav Lobotka and Faouzi Ghoulam are injured and have been sidelined this weekend. Diego Demme, Dries Mertens, and Alex Meret have recovered from their knocks and will likely be included in the squad.

Injured: Faouzi Ghoulam, Stanislav Lobotka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Napoli Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Cristiano Biraghi, Igor, Nikola Milenkovic, Alvaro Odriozola; Erick Pulgar, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Giacomo Bonaventura; Nicolas Gonzalez, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Hirving Lozano, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Fiorentina vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been impressive in the Serie A this year and will be intent on fighting for the league title this season. The likes of Osimhen and Insigne can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Fiorentina have grown in stature over the past month and could potentially be in with an outside chance of a top-four finish. Napoli are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Napoli

