Fiorentina vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Parma lock horns with Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will be desperate for a victory in this fixture.

Parma are currently languishing in the relegation and are in 19th place in the league table. The away side is six points away from safety and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Fiorentina have always endured a miserable campaign so far and find themselves in 14th place in the Serie A standings. La Viola suffered a 2-1 defeat against AS Roma in their previous match and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Parma Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have a good record against Parma and have won 15 matches out of a total of 37 games played between the two teams. Parma have managed 10 victories against Fiorentina and will want to improve their record in this match.

The previous meeting between the two Italian sides took place in November last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams missed several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: L-L-W-L-L

Parma form guide in the Serie A: L-L-D-L-L

Fiorentina vs Parma Team News

Castrovilli is unavailable for this game

Fiorentina

Gaetano Castrovilli and Igor suffered injuries against AS Roma last week and have been ruled out of this match. Franck Ribery is suspended at the moment and will have to be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Gaetano Castrovilli, Igor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Franck Ribery

Parma need to win this game

Parma

Andrea Conti, Andreas Cornelius, Joshua Zirkzee, and Gervinho are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Parma are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Andrea Conti, Andreas Cornelius, Joshua Zirkzee, Gervinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Parma Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Lucas Quarta, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic; Cristiano Biraghi, Erick Pulgar, Borja Valero, Sofyan Amrabat, Kevin Malcuit; Valentin Eysseric, Dusan Vlahovic

INJURY UPDATE | 🏥



The latest on Castrovilli and Igor 📋 https://t.co/b7xKNaXe1J#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) March 5, 2021

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Giuseppe Pezzella, Mattia Bani, Yordan Osorio, Simone Iacoponi; Jasmin Kurtic, Gaston Brugman, Juraj Kucka; Valentin Mihaila, Graziano Pelle, Yann Karamoh

Fiorentina vs Parma Prediction

Fiorentina have a few key injuries to account for going into this match and will need to be at their best to take a positive result away from this fixture. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Borja Valero are yet to hit their peak this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Parma have managed only two points from their last five games and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Fiorentina have better players in their squad and hold a slight edge over Parma this Sunday.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Parma

