Fiorentina vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Fiorentina take on Sassuolo at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Wednesday. Fiorentina have endured a miserable season so far and are in desperate need of a victory.

Sassuolo have exceeded expectations under Roberto De Zerbi this season and are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings. The away side edged Benevento to a 1-0 victory in its previous game and will want to put in a similar performance on Wednesday.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are only three points clear of the relegation zone at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. La Viola were thrashed by a 3-0 margin by an under-par Atalanta outfit over the weekend and need to turn their season around before the end of the year.

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have a marginal advantage over Sassuolo as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed four victories against Fiorentina and will be confident ahead of this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in a 2-1 victory for Fiorentina. Nikola Milenkovic scored on the day and is likely to play an important part in this game.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: L-D-L-L-D

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-W-D

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Team News

Fiorentina

Gaetano Castrovilli made his return against Atalanta over the weekend but is still carrying a niggle and remains a doubt for this game. Fiorentina will need their stars to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gaetano Castrovilli

Suspended: None

Sassuolo

Sassuolo have a considerable list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Vlad Chiriches, Filippo Romagna, Gregoire Defrel, and Francesco Caputo this weekend. Lukas Haraslin was sent off against Benevento and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Vlad Chiriches, Filippo Romagna, Gregoire Defrel, Francesco Caputo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lukas Haraslin

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Cristiano Biraghi, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic, Martin Caceres; Giacomo Bonaventura, Erick Pulgar, Sofyan Amrabat, Jose Callejon; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Gian Marco Ferrari, Marlon Santos, Jeremy Toljan; Maxime Lopez, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Mehdi Bourabia, Domenico Berardi; Giacomo Raspadori

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Prediction

Fiorentina have been nothing short of dismal this season and need a shot in the arm at the moment. The likes of Jose Callejon, Giacomo Bonaventura, and Franck Ribery will have to take up more responsibility and bring their European experience to the fore in this game.

Sassuolo have played out of their skins this season and can potentially win this game. The away side has experienced a slight slump, however, and will have to work hard against a determined Fiorentina outfit.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Sassuolo

