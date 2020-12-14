Lyon vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with a round of mid-week fixtures in the coming days as Lyon take on Brest in an important game at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday. Lyon have been a resurgent force this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Brest are currently in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings and need to put together a string of victories. The away side edged Reims to a 2-1 victory in its previous game and will have to be at its best in this match.

Lyon shocked reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain by a 1-0 margin over the weekend and now share the top spot in Ligue 1 with Lille. Les Gones can potentially move to the top of the Ligue 1 standings this week and will want to make a statement in this game.

Jason Denayer 👏

Lucas Paquetá 👏

Tino Kadewere 👏@RudiGarcia 👏



All in @LEquipe's Team of the Week after #PSGOL! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8zTEIMewme — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) December 14, 2020

Lyon vs Brest Head-to-Head

Lyon have a decent record against Brest and have won three games out of eight against their French opponents. Brest have never defeated Lyon in an official fixture and will want to make history this week.

The two sides met in the quarterfinal of the Coupe de la Ligue earlier this year, with Lyon winning the game by a 3-1 margin. Houssem Aouar and Moussa Dembele scored on the day and will look to replicate their heroics on Wednesday.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Brest form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Lyon vs Brest Team News

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

For arguably the first time this season, Lyon do not have any injury concerns and will be able to field most of their best players in this game. Thiago Mendes was sent off against Paris Saint-Germain over the weekend and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thiago Mendes

Denys Bain is currently injured. Image Source: The Sun

Brest

Brest have an improved squad this season and will look to pull off a victory against Lyon this weekend. Denys Bain is currently recuperating from a cruciate ligament rupture and is ruled out of this game. Lilian Brassier is also injured and will not be able to play a part against Lyon.

Advertisement

Injured: Denys Bain, Lilian Brassier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Brest Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Tino Kadewere with the winner in #PSGOL! 😍pic.twitter.com/LYhWFhlJvR — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) December 14, 2020

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur; Romain Perraud, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Faivre, Paul Lasne, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat; Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Lyon vs Brest Prediction

Lyon have finally come into their own this season and will want to make the most of their purple patch over the next few weeks. With the likes of Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay in their ranks, the French giants will likely aim for the sky this season.

Brest have not been at their best this season and need to take it up a notch against one of the most dangerous teams in Ligue 1. Lyon are in their prime at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Brest

Also Read: Bordeaux vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21