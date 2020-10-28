First Van Dijk, now Fabinho: Liverpool facing unexpected injury crisis

Despite recording an important 2-0 win against FC Midtjylland on Tuesday evening, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp attended his post-match conference an unhappy man.

The Reds went into the Champions League game without influential defender Virgil van Dijk, who has been ruled out for several months after sustaining a serious injury in the Merseyside derby two weeks ago.

With Joel Matip also sidelined through injury, Klopp was forced to field a central defensive pairing of Joe Gomez and Fabinho. Unfortunately, though, the latter is also set for a spell on the sidelines.

Half an hour into the game against Midtjylland, the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced by 19-year-old Rhys Williams. With Fabinho also injured, Liverpool are facing an unexpected injury crisis.

"It's exactly the last thing we needed. What can I say? I know he felt his hamstring, that's not good, he didn't feel it that much, he said he could have played on but with no sprints any more so that doesn't help in that position obviously,” Klopp lamented after the game, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We'll see, we have to do a scan and then we'll know more, but that's not good, of course."

The German manager is perfectly aware of where his side stands in the wake of this defensive injury crisis. Liverpool have been successful in recent years not only because of the ruthlessness of their forwards, but also due to their solidity at the back.

In Van Dijk, they had a player who could read the game very well and foil the aerial threats posed by opponents. The Dutch defender’s absence leaves a big void at the back.

Fabinho, who is a natural midfielder, has hitherto deputized in the center-back position very well. But his injury also means that Liverpool will now have to depend on inexperienced players at the back.

Gomez has had a shaky start to the season and is miles away from a world-class defender. Williams, who came on for Fabinho in the game against Midtjylland, is also a raw talent who is not yet ready to occupy a place in the starting line-up.

With tougher games to come in the next few weeks, it remains to be seen how Liverpool will deal with this unexpected injury crisis.