Five best budget defenders to pick for Fantasy Premier League 2019/20

Dheeraj Raja FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 48 // 08 Aug 2019, 22:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virgil Van Dijk

The new Premier League season is here, and along with it the fantasy football season. Millions of managers have already registered for the Fantasy Premier League season, hoping to spot early potential bargains in an effort to gain an advantage on their rivals.

If you have not already convinced yourself you've got the best squad, you're doing it wrong -- but not to worry, there's still time to make changes.

One of the hardest parts of every FPL season is searching for the best budget players. Last year we've seen the emergence of Aaron Wan Bissaka and Matt Doherty. Wan Bissaka started the last FPL season with a price of £4m, but soon became a must-pick by the season end. Here are the five best budget picks for this season.

#5 Kyle Walker-Peters (£5.0m) - Tottenham Hotspur

Kyle Leonardus Walker-Peters is an English footballer who plays as a defender for Tottenham Hotspur. As Spurs will be playing their first match against the newly-promoted Aston Villa side, a clean sheet is highly likely. He is priced at only £5.0 this season. At this price, a defender from Spurs could be a standout value pick from the very start of 2019/20 season.

He is currently owned by only 2.7 percent of fantasy managers. He looks set to start the season as Spurs' right-back following the departure of Kieran Trippier. His last season performance suggests he could be good differential this FPL season. His average of 4.7 points per match last season was more than any of his defensive teammates.

1 / 3 NEXT