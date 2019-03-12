×
5 big names who might leave Real Madrid this summer despite the signing of Zidane

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.25K   //    12 Mar 2019, 22:11 IST

Gareth Bale is one of the superstars who could be on the move this summer
Gareth Bale is one of the superstars who could be on the move this summer

A lot of top players have been unhappy at Real Madrid in recent weeks, due to their poor performances and the way things have been going at the club. The management initially hired Julen Lopetegui and then turned to Santiago Solari afterwards. Both men failed to live up to expectations and Los Blancos were just looking for the right candidate to take the job.

Though Florentino Perez has now managed to bring back Zinedine Zidane to the Santiago Bernabeu, there are some players who may still not be satisfied or convinced that they still have anything left in the Spanish capital.

These players could either be ageing veterans or young guns who have been disrespected in recent times by the managers or the fans. Here is a list of five big names that might possibly leave Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window, irrespective of who manages the club:


#5 Keylor Navas

The goalkeeper has experienced a difficult outing this term
The goalkeeper has experienced a difficult outing this term

The former no. 1 Real Madrid goalie has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Thibaut Courtois at the Bernabeu. However, the Belgian international has not had the best of time between the sticks and since his arrival at the club, the team has been struggling to win games.

Courtois’ career at the club may now be revived with Zidane coming in and if he continues to be the manager’s first choice, Navas will not be getting sufficient game time. This could force the 32-year-old Costa Rican international to leave and look for first-team football elsewhere.

Arsenal is yet again a club that has been linked with his services and may look to buy him in the summer, when Petr Cech finally decides to hang up his boots.

Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
