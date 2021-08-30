Five of the greatest players to ever play for Chelsea

The pride of London, the most successful London club in the modern era of football - Chelsea.

Chelsea are a club that has gone on to win an astounding amount silverware ever since the Abromovich takeover - continental as well as domestic. Yet, they have so much to show for their glorious blue color even from the era before the takeover that changed everything for the club.

On that note, let's take a look at

The five greatest players to ever play for Chelsea

#5 Peter Osgood

Peter Osgood, a Chelsea Legend from the 1970s

Peter Osgood is probably one of the most revered Chelsea players of all time. Known lovingly as 'Ossie' by the Chelsea faithful, Osgood is remembered for having played in over 380 matches in their blue. He is the fourth highest goalscorer in Chelsea history with 150 goals, each goal better than his last.

A two-time English F.A. Cup winner (in 1970 and 1976) alongside being an English League Cup winner in 1965, Peter Osgood remains one of the most celebrated players in the history of Chelsea Football Club.

He has also been honored with a statue outside Stamford Bridge for his contributions to the club.

#4 Gianfranco Zola

Gianfranco Zola of Chelsea

A glorious face of change at Chelsea Football Club, Gianfranco Zola is a man who rejuvenated the club.

With over 312 appearances in the blue of London, Zola scored 80 goals across his seven seasons spent at the club. Zola was gifted with an impeccable dribbling ability and an extraordinary vision. Adept at both scoring and creating chances for his team, he will surely go down as one of the most famous Italians to ever play in the English competition.

A two-time English F.A. Cup winner in the 1997 and 2000 seasons, Zola also won an English League Cup trophy in 1998 and a UEFA Supercup winner in 1997/98.

Zola is a true Chelsea legend of the modern Premier League era.

