Five most famous players to have played in J-League

Villa and Iniesta for Vissel Kobe

Wrapped under the folds of a meteoric rise from the ashes, J1 League has turned out to be the best football league in Asia, after years of a tryst with mediocrity and sub-standard football conditions.

From sporting Arsene Wenger as a manager who set the course right for Japan stalwarts, Nagoya Grampus, J-League has hosted several foreigners in its illustrious history of 24 years. A few of them have been consistent regulars and a few appeared for guest performances. Guest or not, legends always leave their trail wherever they go. We will look at five of those legendary players who have graced J-League with their titanic presence and stamped their authority in the heart of Asian football.

#5 Lukas Podolski

Hailing from Germany, the legendary striker has plied his trade for several illustrious clubs including the likes of Bayern Munich and Arsenal before finally heading to Vissel Kobe after short stints at Galatasaray and Internazionale.

After a wondrous season at Galatasaray, Podolski headed for the land of the Rising Sun. Podolski kick-started his career with a brace in his debut to fire Vissel Kobe to a 3-1 victory over Omiya Ardija.

His first hat-trick for the Japanese outfit came in December of the recently concluded 2019 where he went on to pump in three goals against an ailing Jubilo Iwata.

The German marksman’s proliferation rate knew no bounds as his emphatic contribution to the club helped the team in winning their first major silverware in the apparition of Emperor’s Cup in January 2020.

With a magical figure of 15 goals from 56 games, Podolski still holds the key to a resurgent Vissel Kobe in an otherwise mediocre season.

