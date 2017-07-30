5 of the best irreplaceable Premier League players

Replacing these five Premier League stars will take some doing!

by Kaustubh Pandey Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jul 2017, 00:07 IST

Carrick

Uniqueness and value of a football player, in modern day football, is hardly defined by the mere presence of him on the pitch. It is defined by what he does for the team and how well he does that on the pitch. It doesn't require the player to be a leader or an extra-ordinarily talented exponent, but players who play their part in a unique way also makes them indispensable to the side.

And these are players that can hardly be replaced by anyone else. Even if there are players who can replace them, they are few and far in between. Clubs know that losing these players can spell disaster and they, as a result, try their best to keep hold of them.

And we run the rule over Premier League players who are irreplaceable for their clubs.

#5 Michael Carrick

The newly appointed Manchester United skipper has, in recent years, become one of the most under-rated Premier League players. The manner in which he goes about his job sometimes makes people forget about his presence, but United struggle in his absence.

His ability to dictate the tempo of the play from deep midfield makes him a man who controls all the attacks that United make. While the Englishman's role was a bit different when he first joined the club back in 2006, Carrick took hold of the United midfield after the retirement of Paul Scholes and has often acted as a fulcrum in the heart of the park.

His composure in the defensive midfield area and the cheeky passing abilities make him a player United haven't been able to replace yet. He isn't the best tackler, but he uses his reading of the game and the intelligence to come away with balls in the midfield.

The fact that the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger were offloaded proves Carrick's uniqueness and although Ander Herrera is settling into the role, the Englishman is a different kind of a player altogether.