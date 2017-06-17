EPL 2016/17: Top 10 players of the season

A look at the top 10 players of the concluded 2016/17 Premier League.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2017, 12:14 IST

Chelsea were the worthy holders of the Premier League trophy

"I hope there’s a small flame flickering here that can hopefully grow into a blazing inferno.” – Antonio Conte

This quote epitomised the Premier League season that concluded last month as Chelsea climbed their way to a sixth league title. The Premier League saw a new winner for the ninth year running as a tough competition between the top six sides and an equally interesting relegation battle reaffirmed the fact that ‘English Premier League is the most competitive in the world’.

Many records were shattered during the nine-month extravaganza and an amazing season of football was on display week in week out. The campaign saw many new players emerge on the scene, along with experienced players, proving their worth to their sides.

Goals were scored for fun by the elite strikers in the league while the best defenders lived up to their expectations as well.

While every club had an MVP who helped them turn losses into wins and had crucial contribution throughout the campaign; there were few who not only helped their sides cross the finishing line but were far superior to their peers.

Here is a list of the top 10 players from the 2016/17 Premier League who stood out from the rest and were literally a class apart from the others.

#10 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

The Senegalese arrived amidst doubt regarding his huge fee last summer but he soon won the hearts of Liverpool supporters with his stunning performances in the Premier League. It is true that any one of Mane, Coutinho or Firmino could be included in this list but the impact which Mane had on the Reds was crucial to their top four finish.

His value was truly felt when the 25-year-old was with Senegal for the AFCON and then was injured for the last two months of the season. Mane was Liverpool's joint top scorer with 13 goals and was inarguably one of the best wingers in the Premier League last season.