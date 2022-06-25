Five players that missed the most big chances in the Premier League (2021-2022) 

The Premier League is arguably the best and most competitive league in world football. A plethora of amazing players and some of the world's best managers go head-to-head every week to see who comes out on top. Converting chances and scoring goals is how you ultimately win the game. Keeping clean sheets is great, but if you don't score goals, you don't win the game.

Listed below are the five players who missed the highest number of big chances in the competition last season. These players are some of the world's best, but had they been more clinical, they could have helped their teams win a few more points and ultimately changed the teams' position.

#5 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) - 13 chances missed

West Ham United v Olympique Lyon: Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Jarrod Bowen had a stellar second full season at West Ham United, making 36 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists. Double figures for both goals and assists is great, but he also missed 13 big chances. West Ham ultimately finished seventh, two points behind Manchester United, and missed out on Europa League football.

Bowen has attracted a lot of interest from some of the big clubs like Arsenal due to his exploits with the Hammers. West Ham will do their utmost to keep stars like him and Declan Rice at the club, but it would have been easier if they had finished higher in the table.

#4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - 14 chances missed

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Diogo Jota had a prolific season for Liverpool, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 35 appearances as Liverpool finished a point behind Manchester City and lost out on the title on the final day. Much like Bowen, it was a great season for Jota personally, but the lack of goals cost them dearly, especially in games where the Reds drew.

Jota missed 14 big chances. Had he converted some, the title race could have taken a very different path.

This is perhaps why Jurgen Klopp brought in Luis Diaz in the January transfer window, following up with Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez at the end of the season. Jota will have to fight for his place next season, but Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that his team needs to be more clinical in front of goal, even if they scored 94 goals in the competition last season.

#3 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) - 17 chances missed (Joint league top scorer)

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League

Last season was Son Heung-Min's seventh season in the English top flight, and he had his most prolific one yet. The South Korean forward made 35 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 23 goals and providing nine assists. He tied Mohamed Salah for the Golden Boot, although if he had been more clinical, he would have won it outright.

Tottenham were one of the best attacking teams in England during the second half of the season under Antonio Conte. They leapfrogged the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United and finished fourth, sealing Champions League football.

Conte has got them playing some great counter-attacking football. If stars like Son can be more clinical, they can move higher up the table and maybe even challenge for the title.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 17 chances missed (Joint league top scorer)

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Mohamed Salah had another great season, sharing the golden boot by scoring 23 goals and providing the most assists with 14 in the league. If one is to dive deeper, though, he scored 15 of his goals in the first half of the season and only eight in the final 19 games. Salah was often lacking in some of Liverpool's most important games, and it ultimately saw them lose out on the title.

There is pressure on Liverpool to win the title after only winning it once in seven years under Jurgen Klopp. With Sadio Mané having left the club, Mohamed Salah is now the main talisman, and all eyes will be on him if. The upcoming season will also be Salah's last year on his contract, and he could leave on a free next summer. A big 12 months ahead for the Egyptian.

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 18 chances missed

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane took some time to get going this season after missing out on a transfer to Manchester City last summer. Once Conte came in though, the whole Spurs attack changed, and Kane along with it. He made 37 appearances for Spurs in the Premier League, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists as Spurs ended the season as one of the best teams in the competition.

Harry Kane and Son are already a formidable partnership, and the addition of Dejan Kulusevski made them even better. If Spurs can be more clinical next season, and by all accounts, they could be given the signings they have made this summer, then they could easily challenge for the title.

