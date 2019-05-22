5 Players who can revive their careers with a summer transfer

It is high time that Adrien Rabiot moves away from PSG.

As yet another footballing season comes to an end, the transfer window is burst open with a lot of rumours. There have been potential rumours about world-class players moving for greener pastures, youngsters taking the next big step in their careers, club legends leaving, etc.

Teams have to look back at the season and contemplate which spots they want to bolster and which players would fit their system. Let us look at five players who are out of sorts at their current clubs and could revive their careers elsewhere. These players could be an option for teams who have a low transfer budget too.

Note: Possible destinations are based on weak spots of the team and player's capability to represent them. Transfer rumours have nothing to do with it.

#5 Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup: Semi-Final First Leg

Before the start of the season, Chelsea had secured the signing of Christian Pulisic, just in case Eden Hazard decides to leave for greener pastures. After that the club has been hit with a transfer ban, allowing them no further option to buy players, and also barring them from giving permanent contracts to loaned players. However, they are allowed to sell.

This man right here has been one of the players who hasn't been among the starters at Chelsea. With only 8 Premier League appearances and a majority of the games in Europa League, it is highly doubtful that Sarri would trust him for the Champions League next season.

Rather than being a third or fourth choice CB, Christensen can find a club that can give him regular playing time. He can go to Ajax because they would need a good CB when their captain leaves. Fellow Premier League clubs, Arsenal, Manchester United, Everton, all might need a good centre back as him.

Also, he is a cheap option compared to many other centre-backs and the best part is he wouldn't compromise with quality. He is a brilliant player who should be starting, week in, week out.

Possible destinations: Ajax, Arsenal, Manchester United

