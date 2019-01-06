Five players who could join Barcelona in 2019-2020 season

Sreeram Krishnaswamy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 111 // 06 Jan 2019, 15:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will join this elite group of players? There are five spots up for the grabs at Camp Nou.

It is the New Year and the winter transfer window is open. Over the years the winter transfer window has seen some great players switch sides. Liverpool's rock-solid defensive pillar Virgil Van Dijk joined the Reds in last season's winter transfer window. Phillipe Coutinho joined Barcelona in last season's winter transfer window. Even this season, there is no shortage of expectations for the fans. Everyone wants world-class players or talented youngsters to join their favorite side.

That brings us to Spain. Barcelona had a very successful summer transfer window. They bolstered their weak spots and each of their signings has made their impact. Eric Abidal, Barcelona's technical secretary has a very good eye for potential talents. Since Jasper Cillessen is already 30 and is too good to be on the bench, he could leave the club which makes a keeper a necessity. Barcelona could lose out on Rafinha and Denis due to limited chances. Also, the Blaugrana lack the numbers in the central defense since Vermaelen will leave at the end of the season and Murillo is only a loan player. The final signing will be a striker who the Blaugrana expect, will learn from Suarez to be his long-term replacement.

A striker, a goalkeeper, a central defender, and two midfielders; these are the positions that the club wants to be bolstered.

Let us have a look at the five players who could soon don the Blaugrana.

#5 Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen)

The Czech goalkeeper is on Barcelona's shortlist to replace Cillessen and could find himself as a backup for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Jiri Pavlenka might be an unknown commodity for those who do not follow Bundesliga. The Czech shot-stopper is one of the best keepers in Bundesliga. He is still 26 which is not such a bad age for a backup goalkeeper. Marc Andre Ter Stegen was also found by Barcelona from the Bundesliga and they seem to continue that trend.

Apart from Pavlenka, Koen Casteels is also an option for the Blaugrana. Both are of the same age as well. Still, it feels that Pavlenka could be the one to arrive in Spain. He boasts better stats than Casteels and believe it or not, a better save per goal ratio than Manuel Neuer.

The Czech keeper had saved 56 shots at goal in comparison to the 33 that he has conceded. He has made 1.7 goals per goal conceded and has a good distribution accuracy. The Czech has been on Barcelona's radar for quite a while along with Koen Casteels and PSV keeper Zoet according to sources. Perhaps, Cillessen's departure will open the door for Pavlenka to finally arrive at Barcelona.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement