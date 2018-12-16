Report: Barcelona compile transfer shortlist of Suarez's long-term replacements

Luis Suarez

What's the story?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are eyeing a number of strikers as long-term replacements of their centre-forward, Luis Suarez. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, Kasper Dolberg, Timo Werner, Krzysztof Piatek, Luka Jovic, Nicolas Pepe, Maxi Gomez and Andre Silva have all emerged as potential transfer targets.

In case you didn't know...

All the players mentioned above are in their early 20s and have shown immense potential to reach great heights in the coming years. As per the report, Tottenham's Harry Kane was also a part of the list, but he is easily the most expensive and hardest option for the La Liga champions.

The heart of the matter...

Luis Suarez, who turns 32 in January, has been outstanding for Barcelona this season, having notched up 10 goals and provided 6 assists across all competitions so far. However, he is not getting any younger and that has been a major concern of Barcelona for quite some time. The Catalan giants are actively scouring the transfer market for his able replacements.

Even the Uruguayan himself has admitted that he understands that a succession plan is underway. Speaking to Uruguay Sport 890 about a month ago, Suarez stated:

It's normal that Barça would look for a number nine, I'm 31 years old.

Rumor rating: 6/10

Mundo Deportivo is a reliable source when it comes to stories related to Barcelona. Previously, many reports had emerged that claimed Barca are determined to find Suarez's long-term replacement before long.

With Paco Alcacer leaving for Borussia Dortmund permanently, the matter has only intensified. Presently, La Blaugrana's squad is brimming with quality players in midfield and out wide, but apart from Suarez, no player possesses the quality to lead the line for such a star-studded squad.

Video

What's next?

It remains to be seen who among the list would emerge as Barcelona's top priority in the near future. Needless to say, a large sum would be needed to lure any of them to Camp Nou.

