Five players who have played with Messi and Ronaldo pick who is better

Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly

What comes with the tag 'best player in the world' is an array of scrutiny and comparisons. For Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi, the arguments are never-ending.

Arguably two of the best footballers the world has ever seen, Ronaldo is often lauded for his hard work and determination while Messi is praised for his natural talent.

When former Real Madrid man Fernando Morientes was asked the most common question when it comes to the two, he answered, "The way it works in Spain is simple. If you support Barcelona, you would pick Messi but if you support Madrid, you pick Ronaldo."

Here, we take a look at the top picks by players who have actually worked with both the aces because who better to compare the two than those who have played with both?

#1 Henrik Larsson

Swedish legend Henrik Larsson had the privilege of playing alongside both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the course of his career.

The forward played with Ronaldo at Manchester United and Messi at Barcelona.

While the former Celtic man joined Old Trafford on loan from Helsingborg in 2007, he played alongside Messi in Barcelona between 2004 and 2006.

When the question was posed to him, Larsson made it clear who he thinks is the best among the two saying, "I don't think there's too much difference between the two of them because they are both great players."

"Cristiano is unlucky to be playing at the same time as Messi. Ronaldo is a very good player, but Messi is even better."

"Messi has won the Ballon d'Or in the past few years, four years in a row to be more precise."

"He is from out of this world. He's so good that it's almost incredible. When you see him with the ball at his feet it's hard to believe that anybody else could do the same. He's a fantastic player to see."

