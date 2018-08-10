Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Five players who went for too much money this summer

Top 5 / Top 10
7.47K   //    10 Aug 2018, 14:26 IST

Barcelona v Getafe - La Liga
Yerry Mina moved to Everton in a £30 million deal

It has been a slightly strange transfer window in the Premier League this summer. A lot of deals were on hold during the World Cup, and this has led to a slightly mad rush in the last couple of weeks, with for the first time, the window shutting before the league campaign gets underway.

Over a billion pounds has been spent in this window, with eight clubs breaking their transfer records. These included Chelsea, who spent £72 million on Kepa Arrizabalaga, Manchester City, who paid £60 million for Riyad Mahrez, and West Ham, after they signed Felipe Anderson from Lazio for a fee over £30 million.

There have been some very interesting pieces of business. Liverpool moved early in the window, spending big on Naby Keita, Fabinho and Alisson, as well as signing Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke. Things were slightly different at Manchester United, who despite a frantic search in the last week of the window, missed out on a new centre back.

There were contrasting emotions for the two North London clubs. Arsenal began their transition under Unai Emery, bringing in five senior players, with the likes of Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere leaving the Emirates. It was a tough few months down the road at Tottenham though, who became the first team not to sign a player in the summer transfer window since its introduction in 2003.

There were some massive transfer fees during the summer window, but here are five players who teams overspent on. 

#1 Richarlison (Watford to Everton)


Blackburn Rovers v Everton - Pre-Season Friendly
Everton paid a club record fee to bring Richardson to the club

For the first couple of months last season, Richarlison looked like he had the potential to be a £50 million player at some point in the future. However, after November, he didn’t score a single goal, and looked well off the pace at Vicarage Road. He continued to be a regular threat for Watford, but he wasn’t the player he was at the start of the season, and it was a contributing factor to Watford’s drop in form in the second half of the season.

It is clear that Richarlison has all the talents to succeed at Everton, but he hasn’t proved that he can do it over a sustained period of time. This is a massive risk for Everton, and proves they perhaps haven’t learned from last summer, where they splashed the cash on a lot of players, and it didn’t work out. He has been signed based on what Marco Silva saw of him in his time managing Watford, but it is a massive, possibly unnecessary, risk that they have taken.

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
