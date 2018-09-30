4 possible destinations for Paul Pogba if he leaves Manchester United

Pogba could very well be on his way out of Manchester United

This Saturday, 13-time Premier League Champions, Manchester United fell to their third defeat this season, losing 3-1 away at West Ham United.

The defeat was their second in just five days, with the club losing on penalties in the Carbarao Cup to Frank Lampard's Derby County this past Tuesday night.

Results on the pitch are not the only problem for Jose Mourinho's men, however, with headlines this week being dominated by the Portuguese manager's supposed training ground bust-up with United's star player, Paul Pogba.

Things look to be coming to a boiling point between the two men, with Mourinho reportedly upset about Pogba's antics during Tuesday's defeat, and it looks as though one of, if not both of the two men will no longer be with the club this time next season.

Transfer rumours over the summer suggested that Pogba, who cost Manchester United a whopping £89.3 million in 2016, was a target for some of Europe's biggest clubs, and with January just a few months away, it looks as though the Frenchman may be looking for a way out of the club himself.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four potential destinations for Paul Pogba, and see just how likely it is that he will end up at any of them:

#4 Juventus

Juventus spent some serious cash on Ronaldo this Summer

There is no denying that Juventus are the club that helped Paul Pogba become the megastar that he is today, so would a move back to Italy finally help Pogba settle down and his find form again?

The Italian giants would no doubt love to have Pogba back in their team, but their acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer is likely going to be a major stumbling block for the club.

The Serie A champions spent €100 million on Ronaldo this past July, and it seems highly unlikely that they would be able to afford to spend that kind of money again on Pogba so soon after.

The World Cup-winning star would likely welcome a move back to Juventus, but given his no doubt hefty price tag, this one seems unlikely.

