5 Premier League teams with most goals scored by U-21 players

The Premier League has never had a dearth of young talent. Over the years, teams have nurtured and developed youngsters into some of the finest players in the league. These players form the backbone of the club and become their mainstay for years to come.

This young and budding talent isn’t just homegrown as there have been several instances of exemplary foreign players dominating the Premier League. Identifying such talent is never easy and entrusting them to step up on the pitch is a risk every manager should be willing to take.

The Premier League's future is in safe hands

The new generation of football exudes unmatched energy and vibrance to the pitch. Here are five Premier League teams where U-21 players have scored the most goals.

#5 Manchester United - 5 goals

The Red Devils' academy has played a huge part in the club's success in previous campaigns. Their much-feared title-winning teams of the past were built on a backbone of young talent. Playing for United is a dream for many and doing so at such a young age is simply incredible.

18.5% of Manchester United’s goals have been scored by U-21 players this season. Cristiano Ronaldo is their leading goalscorer with eight goals but 20-year-old Mason Greenwood has scored five, which is commendable. With tremendous experience around him, the youngster is undoubtedly a superstar in the making.

Manchester United have had an abysmal season so far, in matters both on and off the pitch. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking, Ralf Rangnick had to shoulder the responsibilities at the club. United are currently fourth in the league but could be overtaken as they have played more matches.

#4 Southampton - 5 goals

Southampton have shown decent progress under Ralph Hassenhuttl. They have put in consistent performances and are unbeaten in their last eight consecutive league home games.

Five of the 26 goals Southampton have scored have been courtesy of players U-21. In fact, all of these have been scored by Armando Broja. Another Chelsea loanee, Broja has dazzled for Southampton this season. The Saints are reportedly looking to get a permanent deal over the line before the transfer deadline.

Southampton are currently 12th in the league and have ruffled the feathers of several top teams. Notably, they have managed to avoid defeat against leaders Manchester City on both occasions this season.

