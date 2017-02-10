Five reasons Jurgen Klopp dropped the ball this season

Liverpool have won just one of their last 10 games, a narrow 1-0 win against minnows Plymouth in the replay of the FA Cup third round.

Liverpool have had a horrible start to the year

Just like every season, Liverpool fans thought that this would be their year, finally, and to be fair, their optimism was not all wrong. The Reds had a brilliant start to the season this time out, but we got to witness a disaster after the turn of the New Year and the Merseyside giants are yet to recover from it. Just a month ago, they were the closest challengers to Chelsea in the title race and now Liverpool’s top four finish looks at stake.

So, what has gone wrong for the Reds? They have won just one of their last 10 games, which was a narrow 1-0 win against minnows Plymouth in the replay of the FA Cup third round. The Reds also crashed out of both cup competitions in the month of January.

Jurgen Klopp has to take the blame for such a disappointing dip in form. Although the fans have not lost their faith in the German manager, their trust certainly is being tested.

Let us take a look at the mistakes Klopp has done this season for which he is paying now:

#1 Lack of activity in the transfer market

Liverpool’s net spending in the summer transfer window was negative. It would have been a huge achievement if they had won the title this season, and the overconfidence of Klopp has certainly come back to haunt him. The former Dortmund manager did get away with the complacency in the first half of the season but it was shocking to see Liverpool not making any moves in the winter transfer window despite struggling so badly in the month of January.

Every team have their tough time at some point of the season; Liverpool were lucky to experience that in January when teams have the opportunity to buy players immediately. Still, Liverpool did absolutely nothing during the January transfer window and Klopp alone should not be held responsible for this.

The club made a profit out of transfers in the summer and still not do enough to back the manager in January by investing some cash which could have brought them the title.