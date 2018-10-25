5 reasons why Barcelona signing Vidal made no sense

Arturo Vidal was signed from Bayern Munich in August

In a move which nobody foresaw, Barcelona shelled out about €20m for the signature of Chilean international Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich after three trophy-laden seasons at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

Inter had been in pole position to sign Vidal, but developments in their pursuits of Luka Modric turned their attention, and Barcelona were able to swoop in and cash in on the tenacious midfielder.

The move was highly unexpected, as the 31-year-old's skillset goes in marked contrast with the level expected of Barcelona players, hence many expressed doubts over the suitability of Vidal's play to Barcelona's.

The Barca board led by Bartomeu has come under intense criticism for most of the ridiculous transfers which have been sanctioned under its watch, with the arrivals of Lucas Digne, Douglas, Andre Gomez, Jeremy Mathieu and Arda Turan all proving underwhelming, while Neymar's transfer involved so many disputes that the true value of the deal is not known to this day and was the primary reason for the removal of former president Sandro Rosell.

It's not all been doom and gloom under Bartomeu though, as there some of the players brought in this period have gone on to cement legendary status at Nou Camp such as Luis Suarez, Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic and Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

However, two months on from Vidal's purchase, it is looking increasingly likely that this is going to be another one of the disappointing transfers made under this current board.

Here are five reasons why the signing of Arturo Vidal made no sense:

#5 His style of play contradicts that of Barcelona

Vidal is a tough tackler

Barcelona has achieved fame for the legendary midfielders the club has produced over the years, and much more importantly, each of these midfielders had a certain style of play which had been ingrained in them from their La Masia days.

This style saw possession, passing and exploitation of the ball in space take precedence over any other thing, and players who couldn't adapt to the high pressing demands of the tiki-taka style failed to cut the grade.

Players such as Xavi, Iniesta, Fabregas, Alcantara, Busquets to name a few are progenitors of this school, and they all went on to achieve greatness in midfield for Barcelona and elsewhere.

Arturo Vidal is the complete opposite of a quintessential Barca midfielder: aggressive, not caring about finesse or aesthetics but playing with a bulldog pragmatic mentality where winning is all that matters even if it means getting dirty.

Vidal is the direct antithesis to everything Barcelona players symbolize on the field of play, and just like Paulinho before him, his signing is one that made no sense.

