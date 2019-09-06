Five records Lionel Messi can break this season

Messi is on the cusp of a few more records this season.

Lionel Messi is a player who can be described by countless adjectives and one of those that has come to define him in recent years is - record-breaker.

The Barcelona captain already has multiple goal-scoring records to his name, including most goals in La Liga history, most free-kick goals in La Liga history and most goals for Barcelona, just to name a few.

His abilities and an eye for goal are legendary and his consistency over the last decade or so is what makes him one of the best players of our generation.

He has broken so many records over the past few seasons, that, now it seems, every time he steps on to the field he will go home after the 90 minutes with a brand-new record to his name.

Unfortunately, we have not been able to see him in action yet this season for the Catalans due to a calf injury, but one thing's for sure, when Messi does recover, it's certain that it will be another season when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner sets new records.

Interestingly, as we will find out our list below, some of the records that Messi can and might assail this term are currently held by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he shared a healthy rivalry during the Portuguese's nine-year spell with Real Madrid. (Check out 5 records Ronaldo can break this season here)

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the five incredible records that Messi stands a chance to add his already impressive haul as the season gets underway.

#5. First player to score 50 or more goals in seven seasons

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

There have been a lot of prolific goalscorers who have graced the beautiful game. Ferenc Puskas, Pele, Di Stefano, Ronaldo Nazario, Maradona all find their places in the list. But the consistency with which Ronaldo and Messi have found the back of the net has never been seen before.

Both of these stars now have more than 600 career goals and have taken home the coveted European Golden Shoe on multiple occasions. Unsurprisingly, the duo has also scored 50 or more goals across all competitions on six occasions, with an astonishing tally of 91 goals being the left-footed forward's best return and 61 being his right-footed adversary best numbers.

Scoring a half-century of goals in a season is no small feat, because it would mean that, on average, a player has to score a goal per match during the campaign, which is we know, well-nigh impossible.

So, having matched Ronaldo's record of 50 or more goals in most seasons last campaign, Messi, who was last season's top scorer across Europe, now stands a chance to create history by becoming the first player ever to achieve the feat in seven seasons, if he matches or betters his tally from the 2018/19 season.

Can Messi overtake Ronaldo's records this season?

