Five teams in Europe that have started the transfer window with a bang

The transfer window opened on June 10th, and clubs across Europe have two more months to get crucial deals over the line.

The deadline for transfers is September 1st, but many teams like to get business done earlier in the window. Many clubs are beginning their pre-season training, and the season begins in the first week of August.

Some teams have already made rapid strides in this transfer window. These teams have signed most of their main targets and are ready for pre-season.

Meanwhile, some teams such as Barcelona are struggling to find the money to sign players on a free transfer. Below are the five teams that have impressed the most in this transfer window up till now.

#5 Liverpool - Three transfers

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Liverpool once again finished as runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid. Like previous seasons, Jurgen Klopp and company just didn't have the extra bit of quality they needed to get over the line in the league.

The Reds have decided to break some club rules in the transfer market and break their wage structure this summer.

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez was signed by the club for £67.5 million plus add-ons. Fabio Carvalho, who made 36 appearances for Fulham last season scoring ten goals and providing eight assists, was signed for £5.31 million. The two players, along with Luis Diaz, should help ease any pain Liverpool suffers from Sadio Mané's departure.

LiverpoolGoals @Liverpoolgoals_ Happy Fabio Carvalho day! Happy Fabio Carvalho day! https://t.co/oX8coddY5C

Liverpool have also signed 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay as backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

They also crucially gave Mohamed Salah a three-year contract extension and broke their wage structure to do so. Salah will earn £350,000 a week, making him their highest-paid player. Whether or not they sign more players is yet to be seen.

#4 Real Madrid - Two transfers

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid won the Champions League for the 14th time last season. They also won La Liga to make it a double. They had some areas to address heading into the coming season, and they have done that swiftly.

They signed Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer after the German ran down his contract. Rudiger has been brilliant over the last 18 months and could form a great defensive duo with David Alaba.

Their other signing was that of Aurélien Tchouameni, a midfielder from AS Monaco who many clubs were after. The Spaniards paid £72 million for the Frenchman. Tchouameni joins a star-studded midfield and could form a formidable trio with Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde in the future. Real Madrid could still buy a forward player, but they are satisfied with their business for now.

#3 Bayern Munich - Three transfers

FC Bayern Muenchen Unveils New Signing Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich are looking to make waves in the Champions League again while also continuing their domination of the Bundesliga next season. They moved quickly to sign three key players for next season. Ryan Gravenberch, a midfielder, and Noussair Mazraoui, a right-back, were both bought from Ajax in June. Gravenberch cost £16.65 million, while Mazraoui's was a free transfer.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia OFFICIAL: Bayern have completed the signing of Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer. The Moroccan has signed a 4-year deal until 2026 ✍️ OFFICIAL: Bayern have completed the signing of Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer. The Moroccan has signed a 4-year deal until 2026 ✍️ https://t.co/ARhUgU2Ub3

Gravenberch is only 20 years old but has been a key figure in Ajax's midfield for a few seasons. Mazraoui is older at 24 and should slot in on the right-hand side. The star-studded signing has been that of Sadio Mané, who they bought from Liverpool for £28.8 million. Mané felt it was time to leave Liverpool, and with only one year left on his contract, the English club sold him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #FCBayern



Good luck, Official, confirmed. FC Bayern have now announced the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax. Contract until June 2027, fee around €25m add ons included plus 7% sell-on clause.Good luck, @RGravenberch Official, confirmed. FC Bayern have now announced the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax. Contract until June 2027, fee around €25m add ons included plus 7% sell-on clause. 🔴🤝 #FCBayernGood luck, @RGravenberch! ⭐️🇳🇱 https://t.co/82fknZztGb

Mané is versatile and can play across the frontline. With Robert Lewandowski's future still up in the air, Mané's position is yet to be decided. Bayern might still dive into the window, but they are looking to sell some players before making further moves.

#2 Manchester City - Two transfers

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

The reigning Premier League champions are looking to make it three in a row next season and are going through a refresh of the squad. Erling Haaland has been the marquee signing, with the striker signed from Borussia Dortmund for £54 million. Julian Alvarez was bought in January and sent on loan but will be back for the upcoming season, while Kalvin Phillips is likely to joing from Leeds United.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Man City have reached agreement with Leeds to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips. £42m + £3m — with Darko Gyabi joining @TheAthleticUK #LUFC theathletic.com/news/leeds-kal… EXCL: Man City have reached agreement with Leeds to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips. £42m + £3m — with Darko Gyabi joining #LUFC separately for £5m fixed. Clubs now in process of finalising deal for 26yo England int’l to join #MCFC 🚨 EXCL: Man City have reached agreement with Leeds to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips. £42m + £3m — with Darko Gyabi joining #LUFC separately for £5m fixed. Clubs now in process of finalising deal for 26yo England int’l to join #MCFC @TheAthleticUK #LUFC theathletic.com/news/leeds-kal…

These are more like-for-like replacements for players who have left or are due to leave. Fernandinho has left the club, while Gabriel Jesus is on his way to Arsenal. Raheem Sterling and Nathan Aké are also attracting interest. Pep Guardiola is clearly after a younger lot with an eye on the future. They are not yet done and could sign a couple more players before September.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur - Four transfers

Ivan Perisic - Left Wing-back - Inter Milan

It is a strange fact Tottenham Hotspur have done the most business in the market, but the presence of Antonio Conte has made Daniel Levy dig into his war chest. The Spurs owner has withdrawn £150 million to use on potential signings this summer.

They bought Ivan Perisiç and Fraser Forster on free transfers after the players left their respective clubs.

Levy then went on to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion for £26.28 million. Bissouma is a brilliant signing alongside that of Perisic and improves the first team. Richarlison was targeted to add more depth tothe attack, and Spurs have paid Everton £50 million plus add-ons to get the Brazilian.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Fee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal. Tottenham have signed Richarlison on a permanent deal, here we go! First part of paperworks now signed with Everton, after full agreement on personal terms.Fee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal. Tottenham have signed Richarlison on a permanent deal, here we go! First part of paperworks now signed with Everton, after full agreement on personal terms. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #THFCFee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal. https://t.co/r5zFOJPK1f

Tottenham are far from done in the market and are looking at a few more signings as they challenge on multiple fronts next season. A trophy win will be the target for Conte and company, and after signing so many players, there will be pressure to do well in the league. The fans could expect them to possibly challenge the might of Man City and Liverpool.

