Five underrated goalkeepers in European football

Sportskeeda decided to make a list of goalkeepers who continue to go under the radar.

@@MediaShaneBurns by Shane Burns Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 23:43 IST

Benfica shot-stopper Ederson Moraes

The art of goalkeeping remains one of the most prominent and necessary components of any successful side throughout history. And currently, in the continent, there remain numerous talented shot-stoppers who don’t receive the recognition they deserve.

The basis of many teams in Europe are built firmly on the foundations of a strong goalkeeper in between the sticks, but just who are the most underrated in European football?

Sportskeeda Football has decided to evaluate who continues to go under the radar and formulate a list of keepers who are deserving of a stronger reputation.

Here are the five most underrated goalkeepers in European football.

#1 Ederson Moraes – Benfica

Whether you're a fan of Portuguese football or not, there isn't a football fan throughout the world that can describe Ederson as anything other than phenomenal this season.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has established himself this campaign as the number one at Benfica following the demise of Julio Cesar in recent months. Many experts considered the youngster a relative risk to replace the former Brazilian international with success both domestically and continentally at stake for the Portuguese giants.

At the age of just 23-years-old, Ederson's future is bright, and whether that be at Benfica or elsewhere, his talent cannot be denied or underestimated. Not many have taken notice of the goalkeeper's talent - a talent that continues to prove a rarity in the modern game.

A superb shot-stopper capable of playing out from the back, Ederson expertly brings confidence with his commanding of the box. His ability to control his defence ensures Benfica have continued to develop in European football this campaign.

It probably won't be long until a major European giant comes in attempting to snap up the future Brazilian number one. Ederson Moraes, remember the name!