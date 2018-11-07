5 Youngsters who might make big money moves in the near future

Kylian Mbappe

Clubs sign young players with an ultimate long-term plan which would improve both the squad and player's personal development, but not a bite at the cherry when they fail to settle in quickly. It requires more nurturing to get the best out of these young players.

Kylian Mbappe is the world's costliest teenager, and he has so much natural talent. He broke into the Monaco first team as a 16-year-old in 2015 and lifted the World Cup three years later. It is also no denial that Kylian Mbappe has a long way to go in his career.

On the other hand, there is a chance that money would sulk your attitude. A prime example is Adrian Mutu. The Romanian international was touted as the future of Chelsea FC, but the drugs problem forced the Blues to release him. It is evident that players' attitude comes into play when they get a chance to prove at the high level.

In this article, we shall look at the five youngsters who are well settled in the first team and could move to big clubs for a huge lump of money in the coming years.

#5 Nicolo Barella (Cagliari)

Nicolo Barella

Born in the Italian island of Sardinia, Nicolo Barella has been representing his home club Cagliari Calcio from the young age. His technique, vision, stamina and physical strength make him one of the best talents to have through the Cagliari academy.

The Italian international is a central midfielder, and his ability to bomb forward to feed the attackers and sit back with the defence at times makes him one of the protean players in the squad.

He broke through the Cagliari academy and made his debut for the first team in 2014, but he was swiftly loaned out to the Serie B club Como where he made 21 appearances in one and a half years.

Former Cagliari manager Massimo Rasletti gave a chance to the young midfielder in 2016. He utilized it to maximum and took up the field on 79 times in the next two seasons. With an eye on the goal, he has scored 7 times during this period.

During the last international break, Roberto Mancini called up the Cagliari midfielder for the senior squad of Italy. Barella came as a substitute in a 1-1 draw against Ukraine at Genoa.

Unai Emery wants a replacement for Aaron Ramsey and the Spaniard feels Barella could be the perfect option. But, Arsenal manager would not be able to sign him with ease as Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the progress of the Italian International as well.

