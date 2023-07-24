FK Qabala vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July 2023

Qabala host Omonia Nicosia at the Qabala City Stadium in Azerbaijan on Thursday for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Radars came in fourth place in the Azerbaijan Premier League last season after accruing 50 points from 36 games, paving the way for their presence in this stage of qualifying.

Last year, the Azeri side went out in the second qualifying round of the Conference League to Hungarian side Fehervar. They won the first leg 2-1 at home, but a 4-1 capitulation away from home ended their chances of reaching the tournament finals.

This year, Qabala will look to make amends and finally make their debut in the competition, which would also mark their first major European campaign since the 2016-17 season. Back then, the side reached the group stages of the Europa League but lost all six of their matches to bow out in the first round.

Omonia, meanwhile, are looking to make their second appearance in the Conference League, having played in the competition's maiden edition in the 2021-22 season. However, the Cypriot side flattered to deceive, failing to win any of their six group matches.

Their European nightmare continued in the Europa League last year, where the Queens lost all six of their matches in the first round to finish last in their group. However, it was an admittedly tough group with Manchester United and Real Sociedad also in it.

FK Qabala vs Omonia Nicosia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Qabala and Omonia meet for the first time in history.

Omonia are coming off the back of a 2-0 loss to Aris Limassol in the Cypriot Super Cup final.

Qabala played just one friendly before this match, and it was a 1-1 draw with Orenburg.

Omonia have met an Azeri side just once in their history - they played Qarabag in the group stages of the Conference League last year, failing to win both matches (4-1 loss at home and 2-2 draw away).

FK Qabala vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction

Omonia have more experience than Qabala in Europe but their form lately has been terrible. This could tilt the balance in Qabala's favor, as they are tough to beat at home.

Prediction: FK Qabala 2-1 Omonia Nicosia

FK Qabala vs Omonia Nicosia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qabala to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes