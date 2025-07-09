FK Vardar vs La Fiorita Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July 2025

Vardar host La Fiorita at the Tose Proeski Arena on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round. After a gap of seven years, Vardar are back in the mix again, thanks to their fifth-placed finish in the 2024-25 Macedonian First League season.

Ad

The Red-Blacks famously qualified for the group stages of the Europa League back in 2017, but after failing to win a single fixture, bowed out in the first round itself.

Nonetheless, it was a watershed moment in Macedonian football history and perhaps the club's biggest achievement in modern history too. But Vardar failed to build on that and disappeared from European football without a trace after going out in the first qualifying round of the Europa League the following year.

Ad

Trending

As for La Fiorita, the San Matino outfit's history in Europe is marked by a series of shortcomings in the qualifying rounds in modern history. Their last appearance at a major competition came way back in 2004, when the side qualified for the Intertoto Cup.

FK Vardar vs La Fiorita Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between Vardar and La Fiorita.

Vardar have failed to win their last four home games in Europe, while drawing a blank in three of them.

La Fiorita have played 29 games in Europe in their history, winning just once: 1-0 vs Isloch Minsk Raion in the first qualifying round of the Conference League.

The San Marino have played in every Conference League qualifier since its inception in 2021, but have never made it to the group stages so far.

Ad

FK Vardar vs La Fiorita Prediction

Neither side have a good record in the European qualifiers, but La Fiorita, especially, have always underwhelmed in these games. Vardar might be back after a long time, but may still outdo their visitors here, taking a healthy advantage into the second leg.

Prediction: FK Vardar 3-0 La Fiorita

FK Vardar vs La Fiorita Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: FK Vardar to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More