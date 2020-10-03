Flawless Ben Chilwell shines bright on Chelsea debut

After a run of two games without a win, Chelsea returned to winning ways on Saturday with an emphatic 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. Ben Chilwell, on his league debut, made sure to make headlines.

Playing in the day’s early kick-off, the Blues started slowly but came out all guns blazing after the half-time break at Stamford Bridge. It was one of their new signings that pulled the strings.

Edouard Mendy, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz all started against the Eagles. However, it was Ben Chilwell, on his debut Premier League game for the Blues, who played the biggest role in the win.

The former Leicester City left-back was completely unplayable, scoring the opening goal and then setting up Kurt Zouma for the second. Ben Chilwell looks to have already cemented his status as Chelsea’s first-choice left-back.

Ben Chilwell scored and provided an assist against Crystal Palace

Ben Chilwell can make the position his own

The Blues haven’t really had a solid left-back for many years, since the departure of Ashley Cole. In the last nine years, the club has used many players in the position, including Emerson, Baba Rahman and Marcos Alonso.

Even Cesar Azpilicueta has sometimes been asked to deputise at left-back. But while none of the aforementioned defenders have done enough to keep the position, Ben Chilwell looks like the man to finally make it his own.

Of course, the 23-year-old doesn't come without his own baggage, but if he can remain fit, then Chelsea will have a real weapon on the left side.

The England defender is one of the best attacking left-backs in the league and is perhaps only behind Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 in the Premier League

Jorginho may have scored twice against Palace and the game may have been the platform for Chelsea’s new boys to shine, but Ben Chilwell outshone each of them.

A goal and an assist on one’s league debut is a great output, especially for a young defender who has taken a big leap in his career.

Ben Chilwell will definitely be a big asset to the Blues for many, many years to come.