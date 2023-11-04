Florentino Perez has decided the first Real Madrid sale in January despite El Clasico performance - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly decided to sell French full-back Ferland Mendy during the upcoming winter transfer window. Despite Mendy being almost ever-present in the side under Carlo Ancelotti, it is understood that Los Blancos are prepared to part ways with the former Lyon defender.

As reported by El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has made up his mind on letting Ferland Mendy depart as early as in January. It has been claimed that the Spanish capital club are eyeing a stunning move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and Mendy could therefore be offloaded.

The report claims that Florentino Perez has his eyes on two ambitious targets following the superhit signing of Jude Bellingham in the summer. While Kylian Mbappe on a free remains a priority for the next summer, Alphonso Davies is also being monitored.

Davies has his deal at the Allianz Arena expiring in the summer of 2025 which could mean that Bayern Munich might be forced to let him go on a bargain next summer. The Canada international could therefore prove to be a coup for Real Madrid just like the acquisition of Toni Kroos more than a decade ago.

Ferland Mendy joined Los Blancos from Lyon in a deal worth €53 million with add-ons in 2019. While the Frenchman has been thouroughly impressive when available and fit, he has struggled with persistent injury problems.

In total, Mendy has missed as many as 59 official matches due to injuries during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. It's therefore hardly a surprise to see Los Blancos looking to cash in on the 28-year-old.

The report claims that the Real Madrid left-back could be in high demand from clubs in the Premier League and Ligue 1 who could be willing to pay €20 million for his services.

Real Madrid star agrees 5-year deal just days after Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has signed a new five-year deal at the club just days after his compatriot Vinicius Jr. also committed his future to the club. The Brazil international's new deal will see him stay at the club until 2028. After signing the contract, Rodrygo told the club's website:

"I always dreamed of playing here and, when you come in and start wearing this shirt, you really see its greatness. You could say that Real Madrid is my life. I'm very happy about the renewal. I would like everyone to have a day like this, because it's very special. You have to live it to know what it's like."

Rodrgyo joined Los Blancos from Santos in 2019 aged 18 and has since become a key player for the club. He has so far scored 39 goals and provided 33 assists in 179 games for the Spanish giants and won eight trophies.