Real Madrid star agrees 5-year deal just days after Vinicius Jr - Reports

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has penned a new five-year deal at the club just days after compatriot Vinicius Jr.'s new contract.

Rodrgyo joined Los Blancos from Santos in 2019 aged 18. He made his senior debut on September 25 that year in La Liga against Osasuna and also scored in a 2-0 win. He has scored 39 goals and provided 33 assists in 179 games for the Spanish giants since then and won eight trophies.

Rodrygo was crucial in Real Madrid's 2021-22 UEFA Champions League triumph. He scored some late goals in the knockout stages, including two against Manchester City in the semi-finals, to prevent elimination for his side.

The youngster has now signed a five-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2028. After signing the contract, Rodrygo told the club's website:

"I always dreamed of playing here and, when you come in and start wearing this shirt, you really see its greatness. You could say that Real Madrid is my life. I'm very happy about the renewal. I would like everyone to have a day like this, because it's very special. You have to live it to know what it's like."

This comes as a big boost for Los Blancos, who have also tied down Vinicius to a new contract running until 2027.

Vincius Jr. on signing a new contract with Real Madrid

The Brazilian winger arrived at Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018 aged 18. He made his senior debut in a goalless draw against Atletico Madrid on September 29 that year.

While there were never doubts about his pace and dribbling skills, Vinicius faced criticism for lack of finishing during his early years at the club. However, he has shown immense improvement and registered 62 goals and 67 assists in 235 games, winning nine trophies.

After his contract renewal, Vinicius expressed his delight and shared how it was a dream for him to play for Los Blancos, telling the club's media:

“I'm very pleased and so is my family. It was a dream to come this far. It's very difficult to get here, but it's even harder to stay here. Being able to stay here for so many years is an honour.”

He added:

"It was my dream to play and to be here. Where I came from it's really difficult to get here and to finally having the chance to be at Madrid is something that I'll carry with me forever. I'm very grateful to my family, my friends and the people who work with me and who do everything to make sure I'm always performing at my best."

"Playing here is hard to explain. Only the players who have played here know what it's like.”

Vinicius has scored three goals and provided three assists in 10 games across competitions this season. He will next be in action when Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday, November 5.