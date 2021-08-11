Fluminense vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

The Copa Libertadores 2021 is back in action with an intriguing quarter-final fixture this weekend as Fluminense take on Barcelona on Friday. Both teams have been impressive in the competition so far and will want to win this game.

Barcelona have been impressive in the Ecuadorian Serie A and can pack a punch on their day. The reigning league champions will be intent on exerting their influence at a continental level and have a point to prove in this match.

Fluminense, on the other hand, have an experienced squad and are one of the contenders to win the Copa Libertadores. The home side has struggled in the league, however, and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Fluminense vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a good record against Fluminense and have won the only game played between the two teams. Fluminense have never defeated Barcelona in an official game and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Barcelona. Fluminense were not at their best on the day and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Fluminense form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Fluminense vs Barcelona Team News

Fluminense need to win this game

Fluminense

Hudson and Caio Paulista are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Raul Bobadilla has tested positive for the coronavirus and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Hudson, Caio Paulista, Raul Bobadilla

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nino

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Barcelona have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal for this game. The Ecuadorian giants are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fluminense vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Paulo; Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, Manoel, Egidio; Yago Felipe, Matheus Martinelli; Kayky, Nene, Luan Brito; Fred

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Javier Burrai; Byron Castillo, Fernando Leon, Williams Riveros, Mario Pineida; Nixon Molina, Bruno Pinatares; Leandro Martinez, Damian Diaz, Gabriel Cortez; Carlos Garces

Fluminense vs Barcelona Prediction

Fluminense have not been at their best this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. The Brazilians have lost four of their last six games and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Barcelona have been impressive in recent weeks and could potentially step up and prove their mettle on Thursday. The away side is the better team at the moment and holds a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-2 Barcelona

