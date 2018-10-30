Football fans blast Florentino Perez following Cristiano Ronaldo revelations

Cristiano Ronaldo has accused Florentino Perez of forcing him out of Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been on the receiving end of severe criticism from football fans across the globe following his reported ‘mistreatment’ of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Until now it had been unclear why the Portuguese departed the Santiago Bernabeu after enjoying a trophy-laden stint with Los Blancos. However, in a recent interview, Ronaldo said he left Madrid because he felt was no longer valued by Perez.

According to him, he felt less appreciated by the Madrid president with each passing year despite continuously demonstrating his quality.

“He only ever looked at me as a business relationship,' Ronaldo said. 'I know it. What he told me never came from the heart,” Ronaldo told France Football magazine.

“I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start. In the first four or five years there, I had the feeling of being 'Cristiano Ronaldo'. Less afterwards.

“The president looked at me through eyes that didn't want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them, if you know what I mean.

“That's what made me think about leaving. Sometimes I'd look at the news, where they were saying I was asking to leave. There was a bit of that, but the truth is that I always had the impression that the president would not hold me back.”

The former Manchester United star went on to debunk reports that he joined Juventus in order to double his wages.

According to him, he would have opted for a move to China if money was really his motivation.

“If it had all been about money, I'd have moved to China, where I would have earned five times as much than here [at Juventus] or at Real,” Ronaldo said.

“I did not come to Juve for the money. I earned the same in Madrid, if not more. The difference is that, at Juve, they really wanted me. They told me that and made it clear. They showed me that.”

Ronaldo’s latest revelations have sparked a war on Twitter with many football fans slamming Perez for his treatment of the Portuguese.

Here are some of the best tweets from angry fans:

Dear Cristiano Ronaldo,



On behalf of the Real Madrid family worldwide.

I tender this apology on behalf of Perez, Isco, Bale, Ramos and co for thinking we would not miss you & your goals in our dear team.

This disgrace is too much..

Kindly accept our apology.



Signed

Peterside B — PeterSIDE Basil (@izzDONsly) October 28, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo still loves real Madrid, he has the utmost respect for the club. Perez was the problem he didn’t treat Cristiano right and Ronaldo has self respect hence why he left, for those saying it was for money it wasn’t, it was for the promise Perez made but didn’t keep — . (@IconicCristiano) October 29, 2018

I told Real Madrid nation that life without Ronaldo will be very sad. You arrogant fools booed Ronaldo at the bernabeu. Ronaldo was a King. Perez is destroying our club. He is the reason Ronaldo asked to leave. Why Zidane left. He will fire Lopetegui with no shame tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wtL5Cp0YtV — zengreenyoda (@zengreenyoda) October 28, 2018

The whole thing is Florentino Perez's fault... His stupid pride and obsession with building a Stadium is killing the team.



Go and leave our club for us old man. 😭😭💔 — Bra Kwadwo (@KumasiAbrantie) October 28, 2018

Florentino Perez replaced a 50-goal a season player with a goalkeeper. Replaced a 3x Champions League manager with a manager known for his crappy club management career. Can’t say he isn’t the one who should be blamed... — Hala Madrid (@RMadridCastilla) October 28, 2018

Congratulations Florentino Perez for transformation Real Madrid from a world class club to a world class garbage. You cheaply sold the best player in the world and at the same time allowed the best coach in the world to leave, only to be replaced by a clown called Lopetegui. pic.twitter.com/OC6bdh1314 — Riaz Afridi (@Riaz98505947) October 28, 2018

Sell Ronaldo, insult him by replacing him with mariano diaz, keep benzema as your striker after seasons underperforming, lopetegui is not to be blamed alone. Florentino perez got cocky and this is what happens when you get cocky in football. #ElClásico #RMClasico — Munachimso. (@DavisAgughalam) October 28, 2018