Football fraternity unites to wish Fernando Torres a speedy recovery
Fernando Torres suffered a nasty clash of heads during the game against Deportivo La Coruna.
Fernando Torres suffered a nasty head injury during Atletico de Madrid’s game against Deprotivo La Coruna. Fernando Torres’ head injury shocked his teammates to such an extent that they were almost reduced to tears. He had to spend the night under medical observation in a hospital Coruna.
Speaking after the game, Diego Simeone said, “We felt nervous and worried after the awful blow he received. I heard a noise from the bench, I don't know if it was his neck but he felt something, these are awful things that happen in football, we are hoping for the best for Fernando, it was a complicated situation for the Deportivo and Atletico players.”
The football fraternity came together to wish El Nino a speedy recovery.
The good news however is, that Fernando is out of immediate danger, as he took to twitter to thank the fans and the players who wished him.