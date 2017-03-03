Football fraternity unites to wish Fernando Torres a speedy recovery

Fernando Torres suffered a nasty clash of heads during the game against Deportivo La Coruna.

Fernando Torres being taken away in an ambulance from the ground

Fernando Torres suffered a nasty head injury during Atletico de Madrid’s game against Deprotivo La Coruna. Fernando Torres’ head injury shocked his teammates to such an extent that they were almost reduced to tears. He had to spend the night under medical observation in a hospital Coruna.

Speaking after the game, Diego Simeone said, “We felt nervous and worried after the awful blow he received. I heard a noise from the bench, I don't know if it was his neck but he felt something, these are awful things that happen in football, we are hoping for the best for Fernando, it was a complicated situation for the Deportivo and Atletico players.”

The football fraternity came together to wish El Nino a speedy recovery.

A veces no importan los colores! Ojalá estés lo antes posible entrenando y jugando! @Torres — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) March 2, 2017

Thoughts tonight are also with @Torres. Get well soon Nando, from everyone at Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/wTgiHb1y3C — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2017

Get well soon @Torres you are a fighter and will come back stronger #prince7 pic.twitter.com/knMpYVOq9K — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) March 2, 2017

Fabregas wishes Torres a speedy recovery

@Torres Get well soon my friend!! — PATO (@AlexandrePato) March 3, 2017

Deseando pronta recuperación a Fernando Torres (@Torres). Un alivio saber que se encuentra bien pic.twitter.com/NOL7i7QWIA — Celso Borges (@CelsoBorgesCR) March 3, 2017

Strength the kid! Que todo quede en un susto, un fuerte abrazo. @Torres — Mikel San José (@mikelsanjo6) March 2, 2017

Looked nasty that injury to @Torres ... Hoping for a speedy recovery — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) March 2, 2017

The good news however is, that Fernando is out of immediate danger, as he took to twitter to thank the fans and the players who wished him.