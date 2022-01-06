"Football is a funny old game" - John Barnes predicts where Chelsea and Manchester United will finish in the Premier League this season

Former Liverpool attacker John Barnes has predicted where Chelsea and Manchester United will finish in the Premier League this season. The 58-year-old believes the Red Devils will end the campaign outside the top-four zone due to their lack of consistency.

Barnes has tipped either Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal to secure a Champions League spot ahead of Manchester United.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Kovacic got their first goal of the match with an absolute stunner! The start of Chelsea's fightback...Kovacic got their first goal of the match with an absolute stunner! The start of Chelsea's fightback...💪Kovacic got their first goal of the match with an absolute stunner! 🚀 https://t.co/EvhnFEnTHF

"Tottenham are better placed than United because United will always be inconsistent, regardless of the new manager," the Englishman was quoted as saying.

"Everyone just blamed [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer for their problems, a bit like when everyone at Liverpool was blaming Roy Hodgson when the players had to take responsibility. United’s players aren’t performing. West Ham have got a bit of consistency but I would make Arsenal or Tottenham favorites to finish fourth."

The race for the Premier League title has taken a different course in recent weeks, compared to the early stages of the campaign. As it stands, Manchester City are in a class of their own. The Cityzens are considered heavy favorites to win the title this term, having established a massive 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Liverpool have been alternating between the second and third spots over the last couple of weeks. John Barnes predicts that the Reds will finish as runners up, while the Blues will finish right behind them.

"It’s going to be very difficult for either of them [Chelsea FC or Liverpool FC] to catch Man City now,” said Barnes.

"I still make Liverpool second favorites and Chelsea third favorites. Football is a funny old game but City seem to be playing with a lot of resilience. Even when they don’t play well – as we saw against Arsenal – they win."

Chelsea and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw last time out

How Chelsea and Manchester United rank in the Premier League table right now

As it stands, Chelsea occupy second position in the Premier League, with 43 points in 21 games. The Blues have recorded 12 victories, seven draws and two defeats so far, scoring 45 goals and conceding 16.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United, meanwhile, are currently ranked seventh in the table with 31 points; 12 points behind Chelsea and 22 points behind first-placed Manchester City. The Red Devils have won nine, drawn four, and lost six of their 19 games in the English top flight so far this season.

Edited by Parimal