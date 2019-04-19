×
Football Predictions: Gameweek 35 of the Premier League

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Preview
36   //    19 Apr 2019, 19:58 IST

Man City will be out for revenge this weekend
Man City will be out for revenge this weekend

After a midweek round of games in Europe that had everyone asking for more, attention shifts to Round 35 of the Premier League this weekend.

Manchester City and Liverpool experienced contrasting fortunes in the UEFA Champions League. Both sides will be gunning for the respective three points needed to keep themselves in the title hunt.

After its VAR-assisted aggregate defeat of the Cityzens, Spurs will be going back for more of the same. Arsenal and Chelsea made it to the semifinals of the Europa League.

Both sides will want to sew up UCL qualification without having to wait to win the UEL title.

Recap of events in Gameweek 34

The previous round of matches got off to a flying start as a previously on-form Leicester City lost at home by 1-0 to Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur walloped already-relegated Huddersfield Town 4-0 thanks to a Lucas Moura hat-trick.

Southampton beat a deflated Wolves side 3-1 while Fulham shocked Everton with a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage.

Brighton was disgraced 5-0 at home by Bournemouth with the dynamic duo of Ryan Fraser and Calumm Wilson wreaking havoc.

Fulham provided the shock result of Gameweek 34
Fulham provided the shock result of Gameweek 34 Enter caption
Manchester United needed two Paul Pogba penalties to see off West Ham by 2-1 as Burnley beat Cardiff City 2-0.

On Sunday, Manchester City thrashed Crystal Palace 3-1 with Raheem Sterling getting a brace. In the weekend’s star match, a screamer from Mo Salah was the highlight as Liverpool comfortably beat Chelsea 2-0.

On Monday, Arsenal recorded its first away clean sheet of the season as they beat Watford 1-0.

What to Expect in Gameweek 35

The action starts on a high note as Manchester City will seek instant revenge against Tottenham Hotspurs in the lunchtime kickoff.

It is Huddersfield Town up against Watford while at the London Stadium, West Ham welcomes Leicester City.

Sterling will be looking to do the damage against Spurs
Sterling will be looking to do the damage against Spurs

Bournemouth play Fulham in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair as Wolves entertain Brighton and Newcastle United welcome Southampton to St James’ Park.

On Sunday, Everton play Manchester United while Liverpool is away at a desperate Cardiff City.

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in a London derby while on Monday, Chelsea tackle Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Predictions for Gameweek 35

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (G/G)

Huddersfield vs Watford (Over 1.5)

West Ham vs Leicester City (G/G)

Bournemouth vs Fulham (Over 2.5)

Wolves vs Brighton (1X)

Newcastle United vs Southampton (Over 1.5)

Everton vs Manchester United (1X)

Cardiff City vs Liverpool (2)

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (1)

Chelsea vs Burnley (Over 1.5)

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Raheem Sterling Paul Pogba Premier League Teams Football Predictions Football Betting Tips
