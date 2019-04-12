Football Predictions: Premier League - Gameweek 34

It is a no-retreat-no-surrender fight for the Premier League title

It is getting to the endgame now in the English Premier League. In a season that has been filled with pulsating action, drama, excitement and controversy, the finish line is almost within reach.

At the top of the table, Liverpool and Manchester City have refused to back down from the title challenge. Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are going all in for this season's title.

The battle for the remaining two UEFA Champions League spots is also one that could go all the way. Four teams are battling for these positions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's magical touch has waned in recent times, with Manchester United now in 6th, three points off Tottenham Hotspur (4th) with a game in hand.

Mauricio Pochettino's men, meanwhile, beat the Cityzens in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday but have lost Harry Kane for the rest of the season. They have been pushed off their comfortable perch in 3rd place and have a battle on their hands to secure automatic qualification for the competition next season.

Arsenal made light work of Napoli in the Europa League yesterday. However, their away form in the Premier League has been poor and will need to be addressed if they wish to make the top 4.

Chelsea have been maddeningly inconsistent as well. However, with their fellow contenders also being poster boys for inconsistency, Maurizio Sarri's men have a good chance of getting the desired position.

Review of Gameweek 33

Liverpool and Salah got the job done in Gameweek 33

This game week certainly lived up to the hype. It was a shortened version of the usual calendar due to the FA Cup commitments of four Premier League sides.

It was kickstarted by another Liverpool come-from-behind win, this time, a 3-1 win against Southampton at St Mary's.

Similarly, Leicester City thrashed already-relegated Huddersfield Town 4-1 while Crystal Palace ground out a 1-0 win away at Newcastle United.

Burnley was in defiant mood, beating a hapless Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium as Everton continued their good recent run with a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

An Eden Hazard double fired Chelsea into 3rd place as the Blues overcame West Ham in Monday's action.

Preview of Gameweek 34

Liverpool vs Chelsea has the makings of another Premier League classic

This may prove to be a pivotal week for all manners of mini-competitions: the chase for the league title, the chase for a Top 4 position and the battle to avoid relegation.

Action kicks off on Friday as Leicester City hosts Newcastle United at the KingPower Stadium.

On Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur takes on Huddersfield Town while Brighton welcomes Bournemouth to the Amex.

Similarly, already-relegated Fulham welcome Everton and Southampton go up against a deflated Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

In a classic relegation 6-pointer, Burnley is at home to Cardiff City while Manchester United takes on the ever-flaky West Ham at Old Trafford.

On Sunday, Manchester City faces a tricky trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace. In the star match of the weekend, Liverpool welcomes Chelsea to Anfield.

Predictions for Gameweek 34

The Foxes have been in great form in the Premier League since Brendan Rodgers took over

Leicester City - Newcastle United (1X)

Tottenham Hotspur - Huddersfield Town (Over 2.5 Goals)

Southampton - Wolves (Over 1.5 Goals)

Fulham - Everton (X2)

Manchester United - West Ham (Over 1.5 Goals)

Burnley - Cardiff City (1X)

Brighton - Bournemouth (GG)

Crystal Palace - Manchester City (Over 2.5 Goals)

Liverpool - Chelsea (GG)

Watford - Arsenal (GG)

