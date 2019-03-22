×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Football: Ranking the 10 best wingers in the world right now

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
653   //    22 Mar 2019, 23:05 IST

Neymar
Neymar

We are approaching the business end of the 2018/19 season and we have witnessed some very entertaining stuff this year. This entertainment is brought about by goals and goals are scored and created by the attackers of a team.

A winger is arguably the most stylish player on the pitch and they are players of great dribbling ability, frightening pace, and clever movement.

They score goals, make assists, and these players need to have great stamina as they have to cause damage upfield and also help the full-backs in defense. It was pretty difficult to pick out the top 10 wingers in the world as there have been a number of brilliant performances.

Before beginning with this slideshow, here are the few players who deserve a mention:

Honorable mentions: Nicolas Pepe (LOSC Lille), Felipe Anderson ( West Ham United), Anthony Martial ( Manchester United), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)

All the above players were considered, but they just couldn't make the cut to feature in the top 10. This list is purely based on performances this year and not on reputation.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 wingers in the world right now:

#10 Lorenzo Insigne

Insigne, Napoli's captain, has been in great form throughout the season.
Insigne, Napoli's captain, has been in great form throughout the season.

Insigne is the captain of Napoli and he has been playing consistently well for the Italian side for the last couple of years. The 27-year-old has continued his form from last season into this season and he has adjusted seamlessly to Carlo Ancelotti's system at Napoli.

Advertisement

Playing as a left winger, Insigne is blessed with great feet and a low center of gravity. His dribbling ability is also brilliant and it allows him to retain possession in tricky situations. He is a kind of a winger who likes to come short and be more involved in the build-up play, and the Italian has that eye for a pass.

The 27-year-old has scored a total of 13 goals this season and made a further 6. The Italian is on the radar of a number of big clubs and only time will tell if he leaves Napoli.

#9 Florian Thauvin

With 15 goals and 7 assists, Thauvin has been a major Ligue 1 player this season.
With 15 goals and 7 assists, Thauvin has been a major Ligue 1 player this season.

Ever since Florian Thauvin left Newcastle United and joined Marseille, he has been playing some scintillating stuff and he is tearing it up in the Ligue 1 again this season.

Thauvin is a kind of player who is blessed with genuine pace and skill on the ball, and he is a very effective presser. The French right winger is a genuine goalscorer and has a knack of finding himself in goalscoring positions.

The 26-year-old has scored a total of 15 goals this season and assisted 7. Thauvin has been on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs and a big summer move could very well happen.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Eden Hazard Neymar Football Top 5/Top 10 Bundesliga Teams Serie A Teams
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
Top 5 wingers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
10 best football terrace chants
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Final rankings of the Premier League players
RELATED STORY
Best Players in Premier League: Power Ranking March 2019 - Salah drops, Doherty enters
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
Beyond the game: Why its time football fans changed their perspective
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
The 5 costliest flops in world football
RELATED STORY
4 best caretaker managers in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us