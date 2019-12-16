Football Transfer News: Napoli rule out any move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January

Los Angeles Galaxy v Los Angeles FC - Western Conference Semifinals

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has distanced himself from a January move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, saying that the club has other priorities that he needs to deal with.

Ibrahimovic was certain to join Napoli while Carlo Ancelotti was still in charge, however, Ancelotti was sacked last week and thus any plans to bring Zlatan to Naples have now been swept under the rug.

Aurelio De Laurentiis was quoted saying: 'Zlatan is a great person with a strong character,'

'We thought about Ibrahimovic when Ancelotti was in charge, as he would have taken a certain role.

'Now before thinking about him, I have other priorities.'

Zlatan is also linked with a Premier League return

According to Daily Mail, the charismatic striker also has a reported offer from Everton if he wishes to return to Premier League in January. New Everton manager Duncan Ferguson sees Ibrahimovic as the ideal striker to lead the line and take Everton out of the relegation crisis.

Manchester United are also rumoured with an interest to bring Ibrahimovic back to Old Trafford and provide support to the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, however, United are waiting on Erling Haaland’s situation before making any concrete offer for Zlatan.

With Napoli now ruled out of the running, AC Milan (Zlatan’s former club) are back in the contention to sign the Swedish superstar if he says YES to the possible San Siro return in January.

Another surprising option that has come in last 24 hours is Italy’s third division side Monza who have offered Ibrahimovic a two-and-a-half year deal. The reason Monza are hopeful of striking a deal with Ibrahimovic is the presence of his former AC Milan associates Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani.

According to reports, Galliani has already spoken with Ibrahimovic and is waiting for his response which is likely to come this week.

With so many offers on the table, it would be interesting to see where Zlatan Ibrahimovic decides to pledge his future after a more than successful tenure in America with LA Galaxy.

