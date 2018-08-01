Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Football: World's Most Expensive 11

Jerin Varghese M
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
94   //    01 Aug 2018, 08:28 IST

Township Football near Cape Town-2010 FIFA World Cup

Football has always been a huge thing for the people, it's not just a game its an emotion. Nowadays whether it is a big league or a small league no one actually cares since they love the game "Football", that's the reason football is the most watched game in the world. All the football fans are crazy about the game and will do anything and everything to see and play the game.

As football grew, so did the players and their money. We have seen a lot of money spent on players, some might think its ridiculous and some might feel its a fair amount. Now let us take a look at the world's most expensive eleven:

Defenders:

Aymeric Laporte

<p>

Laporte is a talented defender who joined Manchester City in January 2018. He started his career with Basconia and later on joined Athletic Bilbo in 2012, he went on to play on more than 150 matches for them. Now after a six-year-long stint with Bilbo he came to Manchester City on a huge sum of £57 million and this is a record-breaking figure for both the teams.

David Luiz

<p>

David Luiz is a familiar name for everyone and he has been one of the best defenders especially, in his time. He has played 56 matches for Brazil and has been a wall that does not break. Luiz used to play for Chelsea till 2014 and later on he was sold to Paris Saint Germain. Then in 2016, Chelsea brought him back for an amount of £34 million and now he still with them.

Virgil van Dijk

<p>

He is a centre-back who plays for Liverpool and his country, Netherlands. Van Dijk started his career with Groningen and later on, he played for Celtic and Southampton. He later caught Liverpool's attention on January 2018, they later went on to sign him for £75 million and now he has already played 22 matches for Liverpool and has done a good job.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Leisure Reading
Jerin Varghese M
CONTRIBUTOR
I’m a student sports journalist from India who’s keen on sports and writes regularly on topics related to international cricket and other major football matches. A sports enthusiast.
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Highest paid transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
4 Bold Predictions For The 2018/19 season in European...
RELATED STORY
11 of this summer's top transfer targets in a combined...
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
A look at 5 of the most thrilling transfer sagas of all...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most surprising open goal misses by big-name...
RELATED STORY
Neymar vs Salah - 5 Reasons Why The Egyptian Is The...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Bargain of the century? 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us