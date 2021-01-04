Liverpool are under pressure for the first time in this season's title race ahead of Southampton clash

The Premier League title race is heating up as the weeks go by but Liverpool remain at the top of the table. The Reds have lost just one league game all season but their form appears to have suffered in recent weeks.

As Jurgen Klopp’s side prepares to face Southampton on Monday, they will know that they have to get all three points to prevent their rivals from catching up with them.

Two weeks ago, the Reds were clear at the top of the Premier League table. However, they now find themselves level on points with bitter rivals Manchester United following a poor run of results.

Liverpool have won just two of their last six games in all competitions and despite not tasting defeat in that period, the draws have not helped their cause. For a side that has lost just once in the league, the Merseyside club should command a healthy lead at the top of the table.

For the first time since February 2018 vs Spurs, Liverpool have had fewer shots on target than their opponent in a Premier League game at Anfield.



◎ Liverpool: 2

◉ West Brom: 3



Give Big Sam a ring for advice on how to stop Liverpool. 📞 pic.twitter.com/8ZqnHxsjsS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 27, 2020

Liverpool's recent slump opens title race

Unfortunately, though, the Reds have struggled against lesser opposition in recent weeks. They’ve now dropped points against Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United.

The club’s recent slump also means that, for the first time this season, they are under pressure in the title race. Liverpool have rarely been threatened this season, but their current rivals are beginning to look like serious contenders.

Anything less than a win against Southampton on Monday could see the Reds lose their place at the top of the table. Many do not view Manchester United as title contenders despite their impressive form, but Liverpool should be concerned by the recent rise of their old rivals.

Manager Jurgen Klopp sounded a little worried during his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday's game against Southampton.

The boss expects to have an unchanged squad available to choose from for Monday's clash with @SouthamptonFC 🙌



All the latest team news ahead of #SOULIV 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

The German is adamant that Liverpool are still top of the table but is also aware that the team dropping of points against the Premier League’s minnows could soon prove costly.

“We are still top of the table. We are not lying and top of the table is great. We'll use it as the basis for the rest of the season,” said Klopp ahead of the Southampton game, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“In one or two games, we didn't create enough so maybe Fulham was a game like this, West Brom in the second half was a game like this. Now against Newcastle, for example, we created enough to win the game, but we didn't and so we have to deal with that," said Klopp.

With Manchester United hot on their heels, Liverpool can no longer afford to drop points in the Premier League. Manchester City will also be just a point behind the Reds if they win their game in hand. This puts Liverpool under pressure for the first time in this season's title race.