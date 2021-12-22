"For him, everything seems easy" - Robert Lewandowski explains major difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has risen to challenge Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's dominance with his brilliant goalscoring exploits over the last couple of seasons. The Polish forward claimed the European Golden Shoe in each of the last two campaigns and also finished second in the race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

After enjoying another fabulous year at the top of the game, Robert Lewandowski has given his honest opinion on the seemingly eternal Messi-Ronaldo rivalry. The striker has paid homage to the duo, admitting that they have been in a superior class to everyone else for a long time. Lewandowski said:

"Since I turned professional, Messi and Ronaldo have been above everyone else. It has always been a duel between them."

Robert Lewandowski then went on to explain what differentiates Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from each other. The Polish forward echoed the opinions of many who see the Paris-Saint Germain star as a natural talent and the Manchester United legend as a product of hard work:

"It’s about what kind of player you prefer. The answer to the question is difficult. I respect the hard work of Cristiano Ronaldo. For Lionel Messi everything seems easy. I think Cristiano had to work harder to succeed."

Robert Lewandowski continues firing on all cylinders for Bayern Munich

How Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski have fared so far this season

The 2021-22 campaign kicked off with many surprises, with Lionel Messi's transfer from Barcelona to PSG being one of the most notable. The Argentine has had a slow start to life in the French capital but has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. So far, he's bagged six goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who also completed a switch from Juventus to Manchester United in the summer, has wasted no time in making his impact felt. The Portuguese forward has recorded 13 goals and two assists for the Red Devils in 18 games across all competitions this term.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski has been in a class of his own since the campaign kicked off. The striker has bagged a whopping 30 goals and three assists for Bayern Munich in 25 appearances in all competitions so far.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee