Former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu reckons Mikel Arteta's not the right man to manage the Gunners

Former Everton and Arsenal star Mikel Arteta has been appointed as Arsenal head coach

Former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu is not convinced with the Gunners' decision to appoint Mikel Arteta as head coach, claiming that the club needs a 'strong hand' to take them back to the glory days.

The Gunners, who have just one win from their last 12 matches, are languishing in the 10th spot in the Premier League table. Freddie Ljungberg took charge of the club following the dismissal of the much-maligned Unai Emery, but he has failed to inspire a turnaround in fortunes.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta, who worked under Pep Guardiola for two years, has been announced as the Gunners' head coach. Although Arteta has served under arguably the best in the business, his relative inexperience managing a club at the top level has led to a few questions being raised over his credentials.

Kanu not convinced with Arteta appointment

Kanu, who is one of many people unconvinced with the Gunners' decision to appoint Arteta, reflected on the club's present situation, claiming:

We have a new interim coach, Freddie Ljungberg, but things are not really going well for him. When you have players, they should always tell themselves the truth.

The players alone cannot be blamed, but the entire management also. But it is clear that Arsenal are not where they are supposed to be, they have to change a lot of things and ensure that they return to the basics. We need a strong hand to bring back the glorious days of Arsenal.

Kanu, however, feels the situation at the club can be improved with experienced management.

The recent poor performances of Arsenal can improve with experienced management. I know every fan is disappointed with the games the club has been playing of late. This is not the same Arsenal people used to know. But, all the same, we can still turn it around.

Arteta was announced as the head coach of the Gunners earlier today and will hope that his arrival can inspire them to victory over former club Everton when the two sides lock horns at Goodison Park on December 21.

